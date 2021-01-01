पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सीवररेज लाइन डालने के लिए खोदी सड़क, भरना भूले अफसर

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
50 साल पुरानी सीवर लाइन बदल कर नई पाइपलाइन डालने का काम किया जा रहा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
50 साल पुरानी सीवर लाइन बदल कर नई पाइपलाइन डालने का काम किया जा रहा था।
  • फेज-11 से लेकर फेज-5 के गुरुद्वारा साहिब तक सड़क का हिस्सा खोद दिया, हो रहे हादसे

नगर निगम की ओर से शहर में 50 साल पुरानी सीवर लाइन बदल कर नई पाइपलाइन डालने का काम किया जा रहा है। इसको लेकर निगम की ओर से फेज-11 से लेकर स्पाइस चौक तक पाइपलाइन डाली जानी है। जिसमें फेज-11 से लेकर फेज-5 के गुरुद्वारा साहिब तक सड़क का एक हिस्सा खोद भी दिया गया है।

इस पूरे मार्ग पर सारा ट्रैफिक वन-वे किया गया है। लेकिन पाइपलाइन डालने के लिए सड़क को खोदने के बाद काम बीच में ठप कर दिया गया। जिसके चलते सड़क का एक हिस्सा पूरी तरह से बंद है और उस हिस्से को 5 फुट गहराई तक खोद कर छोड़ दिया गया है। जो हादसों का कारण बन रहा है।

नगर निगम की ओर से खोदी गई सड़क पर कई बार सड़क हादसे हो चुके हैं। गत दिनों फेज-5 गुरुद्वारा साहिब के बाहर रोड वन-वे किया हुआ है, क्योंकि वहां से निगम ने सड़क के एक हिस्से को सीवर पाइपलाइन डालने के लिए खोदा हुआ है।

लेकिन रात के समय धुंध ज्यादा होने के चलते और विजिबिलीटी कम होने के चलते वहां पर बाइक सवार को डायवर्ट किया हुआ मार्ग नजर नहीं आया और बाइक सीधी 5 फुट गहरे गढ्ढ़े में जा गिरी। जिसके चलते बाइक सवार पति-पत्नी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे।

