मोहाली-खरड़ फ्लाईओवर प्रोजेक्ट:एलिवेटेड ब्रिज खुला, 45 मिनट का सफर अब सिर्फ 5 मिनट में

मोहाली31 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

खरड़ फ्लाईओवर प्रोजेक्ट के तहत गांव देसूमाजरा से लेकर खानपुर इंटरचेंज जंक्शन तक बना एलिवेटेड ब्रिज शुक्रवार से आम जनता के लिए खोल दिया गया। पुल शुरू करवाने के लिए एसडीएम खरड़ हिमांशू जैन खुद पहुंचे। उनके साथ डीएसपी खरड़ रूपिंदरदीप कौर सोही, एलएंडटी के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर टीबी सिंह, एनएचएआई के अधिकारी व प्रशासनिक टीम मौजूद रही।

फायदा ये...

  • 35,000 के करीब वाहन चालकों को रोजाना लगने वाले जाम से मिलेगी निजात
  • खरड़ को क्रॉस करने के लिए देसूमाजरा से खानपुर तक लगेंगे अब 5 मिनट से भी कम। पहले लग जाते थे करीब 45 मिनट।
  • चंडीगढ़-पंजाब और पंजाब से चंडीगढ़ की तरफ आना-जाना हाेगा आसान

ये है प्रोजेक्ट...

  • 4.60 किलोमीटर लंबा है ये एलिवेटेड ब्रिज
  • 128 पिलर्स पर खड़ा है
  • 25 मीटर ऊंचा
  • सिक्सलेन एलिवेटेड ब्रिज, तीन लाइनें अप के लिए और तीन डाउन के लिए
  • 4.5 साल में बना सिर्फ ये एलिवेटेड ब्रिज
  • चंडीगढ़ से खानपुर तक 9 किमी. लंबा फोरलेन प्राेजेक्ट जून 2016 में शुरू हुआ था
  • दिसंबर 2018 में

इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट को करना था पूरा

15 जनवरी 2021 में पूरे प्राेजेक्ट को पूरा करने की डेडलाइन

40 की स्पीड से ज्यादा नहीं चला पाएंगे इस पर गाड़ी...
इस एलिवेटेड ब्रिज को ट्रायल के तौर पर शुरू किया गया है। गाड़ियों के लिए अभी 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की स्पीड तय गई है। पुलिस यहां स्पीड रडार लगाएगी।

30%काम बाकी, इन पर चल रहा है काम...
दाऊं साहिब अंडरब्रिज की अप्रोच रोड

  • एयरपोर्ट रोड क्रॉसिंग के अंडरब्रिज की अप्रोच रोड
  • खानपुर इंटररोड चेंज जंक्शन
  • मेन ड्रेन
  • फ्लाईअओवर के नीचे सर्विस लेन का निर्माण .
  • ट्रैफिक लाइट्स
