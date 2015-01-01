पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे का खतरा:बिना सुरक्षा इंतजाम के ही बिजली के खंभों पर चढ़कर काम कर रहे कर्मचारी

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
ओवरब्रिज के पास बिजली की लाइन को शिफ्ट करने का काम चल रहा

मोहाली-खरड़ एलिवेटेड ब्रिज रोड निर्माण के दौरान बलौंगी ओवरब्रिज के पास बिजली की लाइन को शिफ्ट करने का काम किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में प्राइवेट ठेकेदार की तरफ से लेबर कर्मचारियों को बिना किसी सुरक्षा प्रबंधों के बिजली के खंभों के ऊपर चढ़ाया हुआ है और कर्मचारी भी अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना इस प्रकार के खतरे में काम करने के लिए मजबूर हैं।

बिजली के ट्रांसफार्मर के ऊपर चढ़े कर्मचारियों के पास न तो सेफ्टी बेल्ट थी और न ही उनके हाथों में गल्व्स और पैरों में जूते पहने हुए थे, जबकि अगर किसी कर्मचारी को ऊंचाई पर जाकर काम करना होता है तो नियमों के अनुसार उसके लिए एक सेफ्टी बेल्ट होनी जरूरी है और अगर काम बिजली का हो तो इसके लिए स्पेशल गल्व्स और स्पेशल जूते होते हैं, ताकि कर्मचारी को करंट ना लगे। लेकिन यहां पर इस प्रकार के कोई सुरक्षा प्रबंध कर्मचारियों के लिए नजर नहीं आ रहे थे।

ऐसे में अगर कोई हादसा होता है तो उसकी जिम्मेवारी भला कौन लेगा। मौके पर मौजूद ठेकेदार के कर्मचारी गुरप्रीत सिंह सेे सुरक्षा प्रबंध न होने के बारे में पूछा गया तो आगे से उसने जवाब दिया कि लेबर पूरी तरह से ट्रैंड है, इसलिए इन्हें सुरक्षा प्रबंधों की कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

यह लंबे समय से ऐसे ही काम करते आ रहे हैं। लेकिन उसके बावजूद उसने सुरक्षा प्रबंध न होने की बात को मानते हुए कहा कि अभी के अभी लेबर को सभी सुरक्षा प्रबंध करके िदए जाएंगे और भविष्य में भी सभी सुरक्षा प्रबंधों के साथ ही काम करवाया जाएगा।

