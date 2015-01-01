पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोखाधड़ी का आरोप:सगाई एनआरआई लड़के से, शादी किसी और से; बाप-बेटी पर केस

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सगाई में दिए लाखों रुपए के गहने नहीं लौटाए

आमतौर पर देखा जाता है कि एनआरआई लड़के भारत में रहने वाली लड़कियों के साथ शादी कर बाद में उन्हें धोखा दे जाते हैं। लेकिन मोहाली में एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसमें जीरकपुर की एक लड़की ने कैनेडा के लड़के के साथ सगाई की और बाद में शादी किसी और के साथ रचा ली। इस बात का पता जब लड़के और उसके घरवालों को चला तो उन्होंने मामले की शिकायत मोहाली के एनआरआई पुलिस स्टेशन में दी।

साथ ही अपनी शिकायत में यह भी कहा कि एक तो लड़की वालों की तरफ से उनके साथ धोखाधड़ी करके सगाई की गई और बाद में शादी किसी और के साथ कर दी गई। इसके अलावा सगाई के दौरान उन्होंने लड़की को जो लाखों रुपए के गहने दिए थे वह भी नहीं लौटाए गए। जिसके चलते उनके साथ ठगी हुई है।

मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने जीरकपुर के इंपीरियल टावर में रहने वाली प्रियंका गोयल और उसके पिता राज कुमार गोयल के खिलाफ धारा 406 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। कनाडा के रहने वाले अशोक कुमार की तरफ से एनआरआई पुलिस स्टेशन मोहाली को शिकायत दी गई है कि वह वर्ष 2019 में अपने किसी रिश्तेदार की शादी में में शामिल होने के लिए भारत आए थे।

इस दौरान उनके एक जानकर ने जीरकपुर की प्रियंका गोयल के बारे में बात की थी। उन्होंने अपनी शिकायत में बताया कि 18 अक्टूबर, 2019 को चंडीगढ़ के होटल माउंटव्यू में प्रियंका के साथ सगाई की गई। जिसमें प्रियंका को लाखों के गहने दिए थे।

फोन कर कहा- घरवालों ने जबरदस्ती की
पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया गया कि सगाई के बाद जब लड़का वापस कैनेडा चला गया था तो लड़की ने फोन करके कहा कि घरवालों ने फिर सगाई जबरदस्ती करवा दी थी, जबकि वह इस शादी से खुश नहीं है।

इसके अलावा लड़की ने ऐसी कई बातें बताई ताकि यह रिश्ता लड़के वाले खुद ही तोड़ दें। लेकिन उसके बावजूद लड़की वालों की तरफ से न तो रिश्ते को लेकर पूरी तरह से इनकार किया गया और न ही उनकी तरफ से जो भी सगाई के समय में लाखों रुपए का सामान दिया था वह वापस किया गया।

पुलिस कर रही मामले की जांच...
पुलिस की ओर से की जा रही मामले की जांच में पता चला है कि प्रियंका गोयल ने 23 अगस्त, 2020 को बठिंडा के रहने वाले मुकेश बंसल से शादी हो गई थी। जबकि कैनेडा के लड़के के साथ जो सगाई की गई थी उसको लेकर चल रहे विवाद को भी सुलझाया नहीं गया था।

प्रियंका गोयल के पास अभी भी एनआरआई लड़के के साथ सगाई के दौरान मिले गहने, नकदी और अन्य सामान है। पुलिस ने लड़की और उसके परिवार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें