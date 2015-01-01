पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम का आयोजन:जिले में 8 तंदरुस्त पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की स्थापना

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह द्वारा जिला एसएएस नगर को 8 तंदरुस्त पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों का उद्घघाटन किया। यह जानकारी डीसी गिरीश दयालन ने देते हुए कहा कि जिला प्रशासनिक परिसर मोहाली में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया था।

उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विशेष रुप से अपने घरों के पास मरीजों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए, राज्य सरकार ने राज्य के सभी स्वास्थ्य उप-केंद्रों को स्वस्थ स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के रुप में चरणबद्ध तरीके से संचालित करने का निर्देश दिया है।

इसके तहत 3 स्वास्थ्य केंद्र घडुआ में और 5 डेराबस्सी में, जिनमें से एक में सनेटा, कुर्दी, गारंगा, इसापुर, धरमगढ़, ज्वालापुर, कराला और भांखरपुर को अपग्रेड किया गया और मरम्मत की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि दिसंबर महीने के अंत तक 34 और उन्नत स्वास्थ्य और फिटनेस केंद्र / स्वस्थ पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लोगों को चिकित्सा सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए तैयार होंगे।

डीसी ने कहा कि स्वस्थ पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केंद्र दूसरी लहर के संभावित खतरों को देखते हुए वायरस के प्रसार से निपटने में सहायक होगा। उन्होंने लोगों से कोविड-19 के संबंध में सुरक्षा निर्देशों का सख्ती से पालन करने की भी अपील की।

डिजिटल लॉन्च इवेंट के दौरान, कई स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं ने कोविद के लिए किए गए प्रबंधों और कोविद रोगियों के उपचार के साथ अपने अनुभव साझा किए। डॉ. सिविल अस्पताल मोहाली राजिंदर भूषण, जिन्होंने जिला प्रशासन और राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ मिलकर कोविद के सकारात्मक रोगियों, प्रारंभिक चिंताओं, चुनौतियों और सफलताओं के उपचार पर अपने अनुभव साझा किए।

