धोखाधडी:एसएचओ के नाम की फेक आईडी बना दोस्तों से पैसों की मांग करने वाला शातिर राजस्थान का

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूपी के गूगल पे नंबर पर मंगवा रहा था पैसे, साइबर ठगों से सावधान रहने की अपील

ऑनलाइन ठगी का धंधा चलाने वाले नेट के नटवरलालों की तरफ से लोगों को ठगने के नए-नए तरीके अपनाए जा रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला मोहाली में सामने आया जिसमें मोहाली पुलिस के एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर मनफूल सिंह के नाम की फेक आईडी बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल लोगों को मैसेज भेज साइबर ठगों की तरफ से पैसों की मांग की गई थी।

मामले में पुलिस की तरफ से अज्ञात के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी तथा आईटी एक्ट की धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई थी। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए थाना फेज 1 के एसएचओ मनफूल सिंह ने बताया कि जांच में सामने आया है कि जिस व्यक्ति के द्वारा उनके नाम की शेख पोषण मीडिया अकाउंट बनाया गया था उसका आईपी एड्रेस राजस्थान का है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा चैटिंग पर लोगों को खुद फोन नंबर मोहिया करवा कर उससे पैसे भेजने के लिए कहा जा रहा था वह नंबर भी यूपी का रजिस्टर्ड है। उन्होंने बताया पुलिस के पास वह आधार कार्ड नंबर भी आ गए हैं जिन के जरिए यह मोबाइल नंबर लिए गए हैं।

जिस जानकार को पैसों का मैसेज गया उसने दी सूचना:

इंस्पेक्टर मनफूल सिंह के एक जानकार को भी ऐसा मैसेज गया था। वह जानकार जानता था की एसएचओ मनफूल सिंह सक्षम है और वह 10 हजार रुपए की मांग नहीं कर सकते। इसलिए उसने तुरंत इसकी सूचना इंस्पेक्टर को दी। जीत के बाद पता करने पर सामने आया कि ऐसे मैसेज केवल एक व्यक्ति को नहीं बल्कि दर्जनों लोगों को भेजे गए हैं।

जिस पर पुलिस स्टेशन फेज 1 में अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी तथा आईटी एक्ट की धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल लोगों को मैसेज भेज कहा, पैसों की जरूरत है, गूगल-पे पर ट्रांसफर कर दें: पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही मामले की जांच में सामने आया कि इंस्पेक्टर मनफूल सिंह के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट की फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल दर्जनों लोगों को ठगों की तरफ से पैसों की मांग करते हुए मैसेज भेजे गए।

मैसेज में कहा जा रहा था कि पैसा की बहुत सख्त जरूरत है। इसी के साथ ही जिस अकाउंट में पैसे ट्रांसफर करने के लिए कहा जा रहा था उसका लिंक भी भेजा जा रहा था। इसी प्रकार किसी से 10 तो किसी से 15 हजार रुपए की मांग की गई थी। इंस्पेक्टर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर लिखा, किसी से पैसे नहीं मांगे, साइबर ठगों से सावधान रहें: साइबर ठगों की तरफ से की गई कि हरकत के सामने आने पर पुलिस स्टेशन फेज 1 के एसएचओ मनफूल सिंह की तरफ से अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर लिखा गया कि उन्होंने किसी से कोई पैसों की मांग नहीं की है।

उनके नाम की फेक आईडी बनाकर साइबर ठगों की तरफ से उनकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल लोगों को मैसेज भेज पैसे मांगे जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने लिखा कि कोई भी उनकी आईडी से आए मैसेज पर भरोसा कर पैसे ना ट्रांसफर करे। यह हरकत साइबर ठगों की तरफ से की गई है। इसी के साथ में उन्होंने लोगों को साइबर ठगों से सावधान रहने की अपील की।

