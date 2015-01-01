पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:किसानों का भागोमाजरा टोल प्लाजा पर धरना जारी

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
देश की किसान जत्थेबंदियाें की तरफ से केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कृषि बिलों के संबंध में पास किए गए आर्डिनेंस के विरोध में किए जा रहे संघर्ष के तहत खरड़-लुधियाना हाईवे पर स्थित भागोमाजरा टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का रोष धरना जारी है।

किसान नेता मेहर सिंह थेड़ी ने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार की तरफ के पास किए गए काले कानूनों के खिलाफ अब भाजपा के पार्टी के नेता भी असहमति जताते हुए पार्टी को अलविदा कह रहे है। पिछले समय में भाजपा के एक पूर्व मंत्री की तरफ से किसानों के हक में नारा मारते हुए केंद्र सरकार को खूब कोसा गया है और अब तो केंद्र सरकार को अपने नेताओं से ही सबक लेना चाहिए।

किसानों की तो यह ही मांग है कि यह आर्डिनेंस रद्द होने चाहिए और जिस संबंध में केंद्र सरकार के नेता पंजाब में आकर किसान नेता की बात सुनें। लेिकन केंद्र सरकार अभी तक चल रहे इस लंबे संघर्ष के बावजूद इन किसानों की सुध नहीं ले रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार उक्त आर्डिनेंस रद्द नहीं कर देती तब तक किसान चुप नहीं बैठेंगे और इस संघर्ष को ओर भी तेज कर देंगे। इस मैके गुरिंद्रजीत सिंह बडाला, अमनदीप सिंह हीरा, गोबिंद्र सिंह चीमा, सतिंद्र माहल, रणजीत सिंह जीती पडियाला व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

