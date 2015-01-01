पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:वित्त मंत्री ने ‘पंजाब जीआईएस’ और ‘ग्राम जीआईएस’ नाम के वेब पोर्टल किए लॉन्च

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • दोनों पोर्टल राज्य में योजना बनाने के लिए बहुत उपयोगी साबित होंगे

वित्त और योजना मंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल ने पंजाब भवन में एक समारोह में दो जीआईएस (भौगोलिक सूचना प्रणाली) वेब पोर्टल लॉन्च किए। पंजाब रिमोट सेंसिंग सेंटर, लुधियाना के सहयोग से आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि 'पंजाब जीआईएस' और ‘ग्राम जीआईएस' नाम के वेब पोर्टल राज्य के विभिन्न विभागों को सुचारू प्रशासन और जन-समर्थक सेवाएं प्रदान करने में लाभदायक साबित होंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि उनका उपयोग राज्य के समग्र विकास और लोगों के कल्याण को भी बढ़ाएगा क्योंकि इन वेब पोर्टलों से एकत्र किए गए डेटा विभिन्न योजनाओं को बनाने और लोगों को सुशासन प्रदान करने में सकारात्मक भूमिका निभाएंगे। वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि जीआईएस तकनीक जमीनी स्तर पर निर्णय लेने में मदद करेगी।

पंजाब सरकार में नियोजन और अन्य निर्णय लेने के लिए जीआईएस प्रौद्योगिकी को अपनाने की आवश्यकता पर जोर देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के सभी प्रमुख विभागों की जानकारी को जीआईएस के पहले चरण में शामिल किया गया है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि ये दोनों पोर्टल राज्य में योजना बनाने के लिए बहुत उपयोगी साबित होंगे।

समारोह के दौरान अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव प्रशासनिक सुधार अनिरुद्ध तिवारी ने जीआईएस और आईटी प्रौद्योगिकी के एकीकरण पर जोर दिया ताकि सरकार लोगों के लाभ के लिए मजबूत नीतियों को बनाने में मदद कर सके। उन्होंने कृषि, जल संसाधन, ग्रामीण और शहरी विकास योजना में जीआईएस प्रौद्योगिकी का अधिक कुशल उपयोग करने पर जोर दिया।

