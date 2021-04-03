पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी प्रक्रिया:भाजपा के पूर्व पार्षद सेहबी आनंद का नामांकन रद्‌द, अब कोर्ट जाएंगे, कुल 13 उम्मीदवार हुए बाहर

मोहाली
जीरकपुर में वीरवार को नामांकन के दौरान उमड़े अलग-अलग उम्मीदवारों के समर्थक। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एसडीएम ऑफिस की ओर से दी गई दलील
  • सेहबी के नामांकन पत्र में प्रपोजर के हस्ताक्षर नहीं थे, इसलिए रद्‌द किया गया

नगर निगम मोहाली के 50वार्डों के लिए 419 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन किया था। वीरवार को स्क्रूटनी में 13 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद्द हुए। इनमें भाजपा के सबसे ज्यादा 6 प्रत्याशी हैं। इनमें पूर्व पार्षद सेहबी आंनद भी हैं। सेहबी आंनद का नामांकन पत्र रद्‌द करने का कारण एसडीएम कार्यालय ने यह बताया कि उसके पत्र में जो प्रपोजर था, उसके हस्ताक्षर नहीं थे।

इस कारण इस नामांकन को रद्‌द किया गया है। सेहबी के कवरिंग कैंडिडेट उनके भाई पीयूष आनंद का नामांकन भी रद्‌द कर दिया गया था। इसके अलावा बीजेपी से अनीता शर्मा, अनिला शर्मा, अनिल झा, हरीश चौधरी, कांग्रेस से दविंदर पाल, अकाली से प्रीतइंदरजीत कौर, बीएसपी से बक्शीश राम सिंह, पीडीपी से हरपाल सिंह, गुरबक्स सिंह और आजाद उम्मीदवार लखबीर कौर, अजमेर सिंह के परचे खारिज हुए।

कांग्रेस की शह पर रद्‌द किया नामांकन: सेहबी​

नामांकन रद्द होने के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में भारी रोष पाया गया है। वरिष्ठ नेता एसडीएम मोहाली-कम- रिटर्निंग अफसर जगदीप सहगल के दफ्तर पहुंचे। भाजपा नेताओं के विरोध को देखते हुए वहां पुलिस बुलानी पड़ी। सेहबी आंनद का कहना है कि उनका नामांकन कांग्रेस पार्टी की शह पर खारिज किया गया है। नामांकन के रद्‌द होने को लेकर शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे ऑर्डर जारी किए गए। देर शाम यह मामला स्टेट इलेक्शन ऑफिसर के दफ्तर में पहुंचा है। इस पर अगली कार्रवाई की जानी है।

सेहबी आनंद नामाकंन रद्द करने के मामले को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती देंगे। सेहबी ने कहा कि उन्होंने रिटर्निंग अफसर से कहा था कि उन्हें प्रपोज करने वाला उनका व्यक्ति उनके साथ हैं, वे उसके हस्ताक्षर करवा देंगे। सिर्फ एक हस्ताक्षर नहीं है बल्कि उसका आधार कार्ड तथा अन्य डॉक्यूमेंट्स नामांकन में लगाए गए हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कई ऐसे उम्मीदवार भी थे जिनके हस्ताक्षर उनके नामांकन में नहीं थे, उन्हें हस्ताक्षर करने दिए गए हैं सिर्फ उन्हीं का नामांकन रद्द किया गया है।

सुबह से लेकर शाम तक नामांकन रद्द करने के चलते वहां पर भाजपा पंजाब महासचिव सुभाष शर्मा, पूर्व भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुखविंदर सिंह गोल्डी, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता संजीव वशिष्ठ सहित अनेक नेता वहां पहुंचे हुए थे। भाजपा नेताओं के विरोध में पहुंचने के चलते पुलिस को वहां पर तैनात किया गया था।

नयागांव काउंसिल: 5 उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन रद्‌द, अब 174 प्रत्याशी रह गए

नगर काउंसिल के यहां 21 वार्ड हैं। इनके लिए 179 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। इनमें अाप पार्टी से 18,कांग्रेस से 29, भाजपा से 27, अकाली दल से 42 उम्मीदवार हैं। जबकि 63 उम्मीदवार आजाद हैं। वीरवार को नामांकन पत्रों की छंटनी थी। छंटनी में वार्ड-16 से संदीप कुमार, रविन्द्र कुमार, वार्ड-19 से आजाद उम्मीदवार इंद्रजीत कौर और वार्ड-21 से रोहित यादव, मोहित यादव के नामांकन रद्‌द हो गए हैं। कुल फिलहाल मैदान में 174 प्रत्याशी रह गए हैं।

हालांकि, सही मायने में कितने उम्मीदवार चुनाव लड़ेंगे, इसके बारे में शुक्रवार को पता चलेेगा। 5 फरवरी को नाम लेने की आखिरी तारीख है। जैसे ही नामंकन रद्‌द होने के लेकर नगर काउंसिल के ऑफिस के बाहर रिटर्निंग अफसर ने लिस्ट लगाई गई तो उन लोगों ने विरोध करते हुए अदालत जाने की चेतावनी दी। नयागांव थाना प्रभारी कैलाश बहादुर ने समय पर मौके पर पहुंच कर स्थिति को कंट्रोल किया।

खरड़ काउंसिल: 10 प्रत्याशी बाहर

नगर काउंसिल चुनाव के 27 वार्डों के लिए यहां 234 उम्मीदवारों की तरफ से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए थे। वीरवार को छंटनी के दौरान 10 के नामांकन रद्‌द हो गए। रिटर्निंग अफसर कम एसडीएम हिमाशुं जैन ने बताया कि स्क्रूटनी के बाद अब यहां 224 उम्मीदवार रह गए हैं। शुक्रवार को नाम वापस लेने की आखिरी तारीख है। वैसे-वैसे प्रशासन की ओर से ऑफिस के बाहर लिस्ट लगाई जा रही थी। लिस्ट देखने के चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशी पहुंचे थे।

डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद: 4 प्रत्याशी बाहर

डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद के चुनाव के लिए वीरवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के दौरान तीन अलग-अलग वार्ड से 4 उम्मीदवारों के कागज रद्द हो गए जबकि लालड़ू नगर परिषद में दायर सभी 129 प्रत्याशियों के कागज सही पाए गए। डेराबस्सी में रिजर्व वार्ड नंबर 12 से आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी कृष्ण धीमान, उनकी कवरिंग प्रत्याशी पत्नी सुमन लता का नामांकन रद्‌द हुआ। अब यहां आम आदमी पार्टी का कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं है। वार्ड नंबर 18 से आप के कैंडिडेट मोहनलाल, वार्ड नंबर 1 से बलविंदर कौर बाहर हुईं।

