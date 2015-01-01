पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:पूर्व पार्षद ने दूसरी पार्षद पर लगाया धमकाने का आरोप

मोहाली7 घंटे पहले
दो पूर्व पार्षद शनिवार को नगर निगम को मशीन में गड़बड़ी के मुद्दे पर आपस में भिड़ गए। इस बीच, इस वार्ड की पूर्व पार्षद गुरमीत कौर ने आरोप लगाया कि पूर्व पार्षद बीबी मैनी ने अपने पुराने वार्ड में पेड़ों की छंटाई के लिए नगर निगम द्वारा भेजी गई प्रूनिंग मशीन के काम को रोक दिया और इसे अपनी इच्छा के अनुसार स्थानांतरित कर दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम के कार्यक्रम के अनुसार, पेड़ों की छंटाई के लिए नगर आयुक्त द्वारा आज उनके वार्ड में एक मशीन भेजी गई थी और छंटाई के दौरान पूर्व पार्षद बीबी मैनी ने मशीन को बंद कर दिया और मशीन को अपने वोट को सुरक्षित करने के लिए एक जगह या स्तर पर काम नहीं करने दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस अवसर पर मैनी ने उनसे कहा कि उनकी सरकार है और वह कुछ भी कर सकते हैं उन्होंने सवाल किया कि जब पेड़ों की छंटाई का काम करने के लिए एक नियमित शेड्यूल भेजा गया था तो मशीन को काम करने की अनुमति क्यों नहीं दी गई और सरकार को मजबूर और मजबूर क्यों किया गया।

प्रूनिंग का काम बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ...

उन्होंने कहा कि मशीन के कर्मचारी भी मैनी की बात सुन रहे थे और इस वजह से उनके वार्ड में प्रूनिंग का काम बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ है। दूसरी ओर, संपर्क करने पर, पूर्व पार्षद बीबी मैनी ने कहा कि यह बदमाशी की बात नहीं है, लेकिन वह पेड़ों की छंटाई की एक श्रृंखला के लिए पूछ रहा था।

उन्होंने कहा कि गुरमीत कौर मनमानी के बारे में बात कर रही थी और उसने बिना किसी कारण के मुद्दा बनाने की कोशिश की है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने शेड्यूल का विवरण भेजा है, वे इसके अनुसार काम कर रहे हैं।

