बिल्डर्स का अवैध कारोबार:गमाडा ‘माॅडल बिल्डर वायर एग्रीमेंट’ लाए, ताकि वादे से मुकरने वाले बिल्डर्स पर कार्रवाई हो

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधूरा निर्माण कर ग्राहक से पैसे लेने के बावजूद फ्लैट का कब्जा न देने की मिल रही शिकायतें, श्री आनंदपुर साहब से सांसद मनीष तिवारी बोले-

भले ही बिल्डर्स का अवैध कारोबार नेताओं के दम पर चलता रहा है और जब कभी कोई अधिकारी लोगों के साथ धोखा करने वाले बिल्डरों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहता है तो भी राजनेता ही उन्हें बचाने के लिए आगे आते हैं, लेकिन श्री आनंदपुर साहब से सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने ग्रेटर मोहाली एरिया डेवलपमेंट अथाॅरिटी से कहा है कि वे लोगों के साथ धोखा करने वाले बिल्डर्स और प्रमोटर्स के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करें।

अगर इस नेता की कथनी को अधिकारी मानते हैं तो आने वाले समय में आम लोगों से जो बिल्डर्स धोखाधड़ी कर रहे हैं। उन पर शिकंजा सकेगा और लोगों को राहत मिलेगी। तिवारी की मानें तो उन्होंने गमाडा के अधिकारियों को लोगों के पक्ष में मॉडल बिल्डर बाययर एग्रीमेंट तैयार करने को कहा है।

तिवारी ने कहा कि बिल्डर किसी सोसायटी को बनाए बिना या अधूरा निर्माण कर ग्राहक को पैसे लेने के बावजूद कब्ज़ा देने में जानबूझ कर देरी करता है और इसके साथ अगर आधा-अधूरा बना भी दे तो जानबूझ कर बुनियादी सहूलतों की कमी रखता है जिससे उस सोसायटी में घर खरीदने वाले लोगों को न केबल मानसिक बल्कि वित्तीय तौर पर भी काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऐसी शिकायतें लोगों की लगातार आ रही हैं।

गमाडा और रेरा में पास मैगा प्रोजेक्ट बताकर बेच देते हैं फ्लैट...
ऐसे भी बिल्डर हैं जो लोगों को अपने प्रोजेक्ट को गमाडा और रेरा में पास मैगा प्रोजेक्ट बताकर आगे बेचते हैं। लेकिन बाद में लोगों को पता चलता है कि बिल्डर ने ऐसी कोई सुविधा दी ही नहीं। कई सोसायटी में तो लोगांे को पीने के पानी, बिजली की समस्याएं बहुत हैं।

यह घटिया मैटीरियल इस्तेमाल करते हैं और चंद दिनों में सोसायटी खड़ी कर देते हैं। खरड़ और डेराबस्सी में घटिया मैटीरियल के कारण ही 2 बिल्डिंग गिर गई थी और कई लोगों की जान गई थी। ऐसे बिल्डर्स के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

खरीदारी के समय सपने दिखाते हैं, पैसे मिलने पर भूल जाते हैं...
सांसद तिवारी ने कहा कि अकसर यह देखने को मिलता है और ऐसी कई शिकायतें भी आती हैं कि बिल्डर और प्रमोटर जब लोगों को अपने फ्लैट बेचने हैं उस समय ग्राहकों को कई सपने दिखाते हैं। यहां तक कई प्रकार के ऑफर भी दिए जाते हैं और जब ग्राहक इस झांसे में फंस जाते हैं और अपने खून-पसीने की कमाई फ्लैट खरीदने के लिए बिल्डर को दे देते हैं तो पहले तो बिल्डर समय अनुसार मकान ही नहीं देते।

इससे ग्राहक कई साल तक लटकता रहता है और परेशान होता रहता था। अगर प्रेशर में आकर बिल्डर फ्लैट दे भी देता था तो आधा अधूरा काम किया होता है। जिससे ग्राहक परेशानी में मकान तो ले लेता है, लेकिन उसका फायदा नहीं होता। यहां तक बिल्डर्स मूलभूत सुविधाएं भी नहीं देते।

तिवारी ने यह भी कहा कि अधिकारी व नेता लोगों के लिए हैं न कि बिल्डर्स के लिए। इसलिए लोगों की जो भी शिकायतें आती हैं उसपर संबंधित अधिकारी जरूर शिकायत सुने और उसका निवारण करवाकर बिल्डर व डेवलपर पर बनती कार्रवाई करें, जो लोगों की खून-पसीने की कमाई चूस रहे हैं।

मूलभूत सुविधाएं जो बिल्डर को देनी होती हैं
निर्धारित समय-सीमा के अंदर प्रोजेक्ट मुकम्मल न करने में असफल रहने और बुनियादी सहूलियतें जैसे बिजली, पानी की सप्लाई आदि में कमी, सेवाओं की कमी, जरूरी सहूलतें, छत की लीकेज, सही ढंग से निकासी न करने, अधूरा फायर सेफ्टी सिस्टम, बिजली की तारों की घटिया गुणवता, पानी की व्यवस्था, रिहायश संबंधी सर्टिफिकेट मुहैया न कराने संबंधी प्रमोटरों/ बिल्डरों के खिलाफ बहुत सारी शिकायतें मिलती हैं।

जिससे बिल्डरों और खरीददारों के बीच टकराव पैदा होता है। जिसको हल करने की ज़रूरत है। तिवारी ने जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से बिल्डरों के खिलाफ सार्वजनिक शिकायतों के हल के लिए विशेष कमेटी गठित करने के कदम की सराहना की और कहा कि खरीदारों को वित्तीय नुकसान से बचाने क लिए गमाडा को उचित उपाय करने चाहिए।

