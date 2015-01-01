पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बॉडी मीटिंग:गमाडा ने प्रीमियम एसोसिएशन में प्रधान से लेकर कैिशयर तक के पद अपने अधिकारियों को दिए

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 5 सदस्यों की एसोसिएशन बनाई, बाद में बुधवार शाम 5 बजे रखी जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग, लोगों में नाराजगी

गमाडा का पूरब प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट सेक्टर-88 जो शुरू से ही विवादों में रहा है अब एक नए विवाद से जुड़ गया है। इस बार गमाडा की ओर से इस अपार्टमेंट को लेकर पंजाब अपार्टमेंटस ऑनरशिप रुल्स 1995 के तहत पूरब प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का गठन किया है।

इस एसोसिएशन की खासियत यह है कि इसमें कोई भी फ्लैट ऑर्नर जो अपार्टमेंट में रह रहा है उसको शामिल नहीं किया गया है, बल्कि प्रधान से लेकर कैिशयर तक के पद गमाडा के अधिकारियों को दिए गए हैं। गमाडा द्वारा ऑनरशिप रुल्स का उल्लंघन कर फ्लैट ऑनर्स की जगह गमाडा के अधिकारियों को शामिल किए जाने को प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी हाउसिंग के पास चुनौती दी गई है।

कहा गया है कि गमाडा तो खुद प्रमोटर है वह किसी चीज का ऑनर कैसे बन सकता है। यह एसोसिएशन पूरी तरह से एक्ट का उल्लंघन कर बनाई गई है। यहां पर सैंकड़ों परिवार रह रहे हैं और करीब 600 लोगों ने फ्लैट्स खरीदे हुए हैं। ऐसे में उनकी भागीदारी के बिना यह एसोसिएशन बनाना पूरी तरह से गमाडा की लोकहित विरोधी नीति को उजागर कर रहा है।

जबकि यहां पर रहने वाले फ्लैट्स ऑनर्स की ओर से पहले ही सोसायटी एक्ट के तहत पूरब प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट जनहित बचाओ कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। जो लंबे समय से गमाडा के साथ अपार्टमेंट की कमियों को लेकर बात कर रहा है। एसोसिएशन का कहना है कि यदि उनकी सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो वह इसके खिलाफ कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे।

सरकार की ओर से जो पंजाब अपार्टमेंटस आनर्स एक्ट 1995 बनाया गया है उसके तहत किसी भी सोसाइटी आदि में रहने वाले मकान मालिकों को अपनी एसोसिएशन बनाने का अधिकार है, ताकि वह अपने एरिया की वेलफेयर को लेकर काम कर सकें।

लेकिन किसी भी बिल्डर या प्रमोटर को ऐसी ऑनरशिप एसोसिएशन बना नहीं सकता है क्योंकि उनसे तो एसोसिएशन ने काम करवाना है। यदि बिल्डर या प्रमोटर की एसोसिएशन होगी तो आम लोगों या प्लॉट या फ्लैट आनर्स का फायदा कैसे हो सकेगा।

गमाडा की एसीए प्रेसिडेंट तथा स्टेट ऑफिसर सेक्रेटरी
पंजाब अपार्टमेंटस ऑनरशिप रुल्स 1995 के तहत जो एसोसिएशन एसडीएम मोहाली की ओर से रजिस्टर्ड की गई है उसमें एसीए गमाडा को एसोसिएशन का प्रेसिडेंट बनाया गया है, महासचिव स्टेट ऑफिसर हाउसिंग गमाडा तथा कैशियर अकाउंट ऑफिसर रिकवरी को बनाया गया है।

जबकि दो अन्य नुमाइंदे मैंबर बनाए गए हैं जिनका नाम या परिचय नहीं लिखा गया है। इस एसोसिएशन के बारे में अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाले फ्लैट मालिकों को जानकारी तक नहीं दी गई है।

नियमों के खिलाफ बनाई है एसोसिएशन

सेठ...पूरव प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट जनहित बचाओ कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गोविंद राम सेठ तथा महासचिव राहुल शर्मा ने बताया कि जो एसोसिएशन बनाई गई है वह पूरी तरह से पंजाब अपार्टमेंटस ऑनरशिप रुल्स 1995 के नियमों के खिलाफ है। इसको लेकर प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी हाउसिंग को शिकायत की गई है।

इसकी जानकारी किसी भी फ्लैट मालिक को नहीं है। मीडिया में आए पब्लिक नोटिस से ही पता चला है कि बुधवार शाम 5 बजे इसकी जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग रखी गई है। इन्होंने बताया कि यह भी नियमों का उल्लंघन है कि पहले कमेटी रजिस्टर्ड करवाई गई और बाद में जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग रखी गई।

मैंबर कौन है इसकी भी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कोई कमेटी बनाई जाती है तो उसकी पहले मैंबर बनते हैं। फिर जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग होती है उसमें पदाधिकारियों का चुनाव होता है और फिर एसोसिएशन रजिस्टर्ड करवाने के लिए प्रस्ताव डाला जाता है, लेकिन यहां पर सब कुछ उल्टा कर गमाडा अधिकारियों ने लोगों को दरकिनार किया गया है।

विवाद में रहा पूरब प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट...

पूरब प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट के लिए गमाडा ने 4500 फ्लैट्स का प्रोजेक्ट निकाला था, लेकिन रिस्पांस न मिलने के बाद मात्र 1620 फ्लैट बनाने का फैसला गमाडा ने लिया। गमाडा के इस प्रोजेक्ट ने 2015 पूरा होना था, लेकिन अभी तक काम चल रहा है और मात्र 1200 फ्लैट ही तैयार हुए हैं।

615 फ्लैटस लोगों ने खरीदे हैं और इनमें से 160 के रेरा आदि में केस चल रहे हैं और इस अपार्टमेंट के निर्माण कार्य में खामियों को लेकर एसोसिएशन की ओर से बार-बार गमाडा को पत्र लिखे गए हैं और प्रदर्शन तक किए हैं। अब फिर एसोसिएशन बनाकर गमाडा ने खुद नया विवाद लोगों को शामिल न कर खड़ा कर दिया है।

एक्ट के अनुसार वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन बनाई गई है। कोई नियमों का उल्लंघन नहीं है। बुधवार को शाम 5 बजे जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग रखी है। यदि कोई एतराज है तो उसमें बता सकते हैं।
महेश बंसल, स्टेट ऑफिसर हाउसिंग गामाडा-कम-जनरल सेक्रेटरी पूरब प्रीमियम अपार्टमेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें