आक्रोशित हुए सफाई कर्मी:बोनस न मिलने पर नगर निगम के बाहर फेंका कूड़ा

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
बोनस न मिलने से आक्रोशित हुए सफाई कर्मियों ने ऑफिस के बाहर फेंका कूड़ा।
  • कमिश्नर बोले-सफाई कर्मियों के बोनस को लेकर कोई कागजी शर्त तय नहीं है, इसलिए इन्हें बोनस नहीं मिलेगा

सुलभ शौचालय एवं सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन की तरफ से अपनी मांगों को लेकर बीते दिनों नगर निगम कमिश्नर दफ्तर के बाहर निगम कमिश्नर कमल कुमार गर्ग का पुतला फूंका गया था। शुक्रवार को सफाई कर्मचारियों का धरना जारी रहा और इस दौरान सफाई कर्मचारियों की तरफ से सेक्टर-67 स्थित नगर निगम दफ्तर के बाहर पहुंचकर जहां अपना रोष प्रकट किया वहीं दफ्तर के बाहर कूड़ा भी फैला दिया।

इसके अलावा दफ्तर के मुख्य गेट पर झाड़ू, वाईपर तथा साफ-सफाई के काम में इस्तेमाल होने वाली अन्य सामग्री भी निगम दफ्तर के बाहर ही फेंक दी। सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन के अध्यक्ष दयानंद, मेंबर अजीत तथा अन्य ने कहा कि पूरे शहर में पब्लिक टॉयलेट पर सफाई कर्मचारी नगर निगम के ठेकेदारों के अंडर काम करते हैं। सफाई कर्मचारियों को शुरू से ही आश्वासन दिया गया था कि उन्हें बोनस दिया जाएगा।

लेकिन दिवाली आ जाने के बाद भी उन्हें कोई बोनस नहीं दिया गया। इसको लेकर पहले भी हम नगर निगम कमिश्नर को एक मांग पत्र सौंपा गया था और हड़ताल करने की बात कही गई थी, लेकिन उस समय नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया था कि वह ठेकेदार के साथ बात करके सफाई कर्मचारियों को उनका बनता हक जरूर दिलवाएंगे।

लेकिन अब आकर नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने भी अपने हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं और सफाई कर्मचारियों को दर-दर भटकने के लिए छोड़ दिया है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन व नहीं माने।

सफाई कर्मचारियों की तरफ से जो प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा वह बेबुनियाद है, ठेकेदारों की ओर से जब इन्हें काम पर रखा था तो उस समय बोनस को लेकर कागजी शर्त तय नहीं हुई थी। ऐसे में बोनस नहीं मिलेगा।
कमल कुमार गर्ग, निगम कमिश्नर

