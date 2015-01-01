पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:गुरु रविदास नौजवान सभा को कमरों के निर्माण के लिए दी 5 लाख की ग्रांट

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने गुरु रविदास नौजवान सभा पंजाब फेज 7 का उद्घघाटन किया। कमरों के निर्माण के लिए 5 लाख रुपए की राशि मुहैया करवाई गई। सभा मुख्यालय में आयोजित एक सरल लेकिन प्रभावी समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए सिद्धू ने कहा कि धर्म और समाज के कल्याण के लिए काम करने वाले युवा संगठन जहां अनुकरणीय और रचनात्मक कार्य कर रहे हैं, वहीं वे युवाओं को ड्रग्स और अन्य लक्षणों से दूर रखने में भी अच्छी भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे संगठनों को अधिक से अधिक प्रोत्साहन दिए जाने की आवश्यकता है ताकि वे अधिक दृढ़ संकल्प और उत्साह के साथ समाज की बेहतरी के लिए अपना योगदान दे सकें। सदस्य रवनीत सिंह बिट्टू पहले से ही विवेकाधीन कोटे से इस संगठन को लाखों रुपए का अनुदान दे चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह संगठन लंबे समय से शहर में सक्रिय था और समाज के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारी और कर्तव्य को साकार करने के लिए लोगों के कल्याण के लिए काम कर रहा था।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में पंजाब सरकार युवाओं के कल्याण के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। जबकि अधिक से अधिक युवाओं को मेगा रोजगार मेलों के माध्यम से रोजगार दिया जा रहा है, उन्हें खेलों के लिए भी प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि युवा समाज का भविष्य हैं और उनका मार्गदर्शन करना और उनकी देखभाल करना हम सभी का कर्तव्य है ताकि वे अच्छे नागरिक बन सकें और समाज की प्रगति में मदद कर सकें। संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने इस अवसर पर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को श्रद्धांजलि भी दी।

