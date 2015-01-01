पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:छात्रों को जागरूक करने के लिए स्थापित की गई गुरु नानक चेयर

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
श्री गुरु नानक देव जी आध्यात्मिक मानवतावाद और विश्व शांति के लिए एक आदर्श रहे हैं। गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाश पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में उनके दर्शन व शिक्षाओं को युवा पीढ़ी तक पहुंचाने और अधिक शोध अध्ययनों के लिए पंजाब सरकार के सहयोग से चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी, घड़ूआं में यूनिवर्सल एडवांसमेंट में स्टडीज के लिए गुरु नानक चेयर की स्थापना की गई है।

पंजाब सरकार के तकनीकी शैक्षिक और औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण, पर्यटन और सांस्कृतिक मामलों के मंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी द्वारा चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में ‘गुरु नानक चेयर’ का उद्घघाटन किया, जिस दौरान उनके साथ विश्व प्रख्यात आध्यात्मिक गुरु श्री श्री रविशंकर, पर्यावरणविद् और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पद्मश्री संत बलबीर सिंह सीचेवाल, चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रो-चांसलर आर.एस. बावा उपस्थित रहे। है।

इसके अतिरिक्त चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा आसपास के गांवों में 13 गुरु नानक बगीची स्थापित की जाएंगी, जिनके लिए पेड़-पौधे चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी मुहैया करवाएगी और यूनिवर्सिटी के वॉलंटियर तथा एनसीसी समूह इन बगीचियों के संरक्षण करेगी। उद्घघाटन समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए।

कैबिनेट मंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार और पर्यटन विभाग के सहयोग से, गुरु नानक जी की 550वीं जयंती के लिए समर्पित राज्य भर में बड़ी संख्या में धार्मिक समारोह आयोजित किए गए थे। गुरु नानक देव जी साहिब जी की शिक्षाओं और विचारधारा को संघ के ध्यान में लाया गया और पंजाब सरकार 30 नवंबर को डेरा बाबा नानक में एक समापन समारोह आयोजित करने जा रही है।

