आदेश:हाईकोर्ट ने फाइनेंशियल कमिश्नर का फैसला किया रद्‌द, अब नहीं होगा जमीन का तबादला

मोहाली5 घंटे पहले
  • आईटी सिटी रोड पर गांव देड़ी की करोड़ों की जमीन का तबादला प्राइवेट कंपनी के नाम करने का मामला
  • गांव के नाम ही रहेगी जमीन, नंबरदार की याचिका हुए आदेश

आईटी सिटी पीआर-9 रोड पर स्थित एक प्राइवेट कंपनी को गांव देड़ी की करोड़ों रुपए की जमीन का तबादला फाइनेंशियल कमिश्नर रेवेन्यू की ओर से किया गया था। जमीन को लेकर गांव देड़ी निवासी नंबरदार बलजीत सिंह ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। इसमें कहा गया था कि जो जमीन गांव की पंचायत ने प्राइवेट कंपनी से ली है वह बरसाती नाले की कौड़ियों के भाव की जमीन है।

जो पंचायत ने जमीन दी है वह एयरपोर्ट रोड पर स्थित करोड़ों रुपए की जमीन है। इसको लेकर यह भी आरोप लगाया गया था कि इस प्राइवेट कंपनी में कैबिनेट मंत्री का भाई पार्टनर है इसलिए कंपनी को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए यह सब कुछ किया गया है।

यह जमीन कंपनी के एक पार्टनर पारस महाजन द्वारा अपनी जमीन के साथ गांव की जमीन के साथ तबादला करवाया गया था। हाईकोर्ट ने फाइनेंशियल कमिश्नर रेवेन्यू के इस फैसले को रद्द कर दिया है और आगे की सुनवाई का रास्ता खुला रखा है।

गांव की शामलात जमीन के बदले नाले की जमीन लेने का था आरोप...

याचिकाकर्ता नंबरदार बलजीत सिंह ने कोर्ट को बताया था कि गांव देड़ी की करीब 42 कनाल 8 मरले शामलात जमीन एक प्राइवेट कंपनी को गांव की पंचायत की ओर से तबादला कर दी गई है। इसके बदले में बहुत ही सस्ती, नाले के दलदल वाली जमीन पंचायत ने खुद ले ली है। इसको लेकर फाइनेंशियल कमिश्नर रेवेन्यू की ओर से 9 जून 2020 को यह जमीन कंपनी के नाम पर तबादला कर दिया गया था।

इसी को लेकर याचिकाकर्ता की हाईकोर्ट के डबल बेंच की ओर से सभी तथ्यों को सुनने के बाद तबादले को रद्द कर दिया है। याचिकाकर्ता ने यह भी कहा था कि यह जमीन एयरपोर्ट को जाने वाले पीआर-9 रोड पर स्थित है जिसकी आज की कीमत करोड़ों रुपए में है। इसका तबादला किसी भी प्रकार से जायज नहीं है।

बलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि यह तबादले की पूरी प्रक्रिया उस समय की गई लॉकडाउन था। इसी दौरान ग्राम पंचायत की मिलीभगत के साथ तबादले के कागजात तैयार करवाए गए और उसी दौरान ही अधिकारियों की भी विजिट करवाई गई थी ताकि किसी को भी इसकी भनक न लग सकें। तबादले से ग्राम पंचायत की बेशकीमती जमीन को बचाने के लिए कोर्ट का सहारा लिया गया है।

पूर्व पार्षद ने मंत्री पर लगाया था राजनीतिक दबाव का आरोप...

यह जमीन जिस प्राइवेट कंपनी की है उसमें तीन पार्टनर हैं, इनमें से एक पार्टनर पारस महाजन ने यह जमीन अपनी जमीन से तब्दील करवाई थी। पूर्व अकाली पार्षद परविंदर सिंह सोहाना ने आरोप लगाया था कि कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू का भाई अमरजीत सिंह जीती सिद्धू कंपनी में पार्टनर है। इसलिए कंपनी को फायदा पहुंचाने की नियत से राजनीतिक रसूख का इस्तेमाल करते हुए तबादला करवाया गया है।

जबकि पारस महाजन ने मामले पर कहा था कि यह जमीन उनके नाम की है। जिसका तबादला नियमों के अनुसार किया गया था। अकाली बिना वजह से कैबिनेट मंत्री को बदनाम करने के लिए आरोप लगा रहे हैं। उनका इस जमीन से कोई लेना देना नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह जमीन उनकी है और उन्होंने ही इसका तबादला करवा था।

