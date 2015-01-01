पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे का डर:सड़कों पर लावारिस पशुओं के अलावा घूम रहे लोगों के पालतू पशु

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
एयरपोर्ट रोड पर लावारिस पशुओं के चलते सड़क हादसे होने से कई लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है।
  • पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से लिया जाता है काऊ सेस,फिर भी गोधन के लिए कोई इंतजाम नहीं

शहर में सड़कों पर लावारिस पशु पॉलिथीन खाकर मरने के लिए मजबूर हैं लेकिन नगर निगम की कैटल कैचर टीम लावारिस पशुओं काे पकड़ने का काम नहीं कर रही है। लावारिस पशु सड़कों पर घूम वाहन चालाकों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बन रहे हैं। एक तरफ जहां पॉलिथीन खाने से लावारिस पशु अपनी जान से हाथ गवा रहे हैं।

वहीं सड़कों पर बढ़ रही लावारिस पशुओं की तादाद वाहन चालकों के लिए बड़ी परेशानी का कारण बन रही है। एक तरफ जहां लावारिस पशुओं के कारण सड़कों पर वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। वहीं इन दिनों लोगों के पालतू पशु भी सड़कों पर घूमते हुए दिखाई देते है। शनिवार सुबह भी शहर के मुख्य तथा अति व्यस्त एयरपोर्ट रोड पर भी पालतू पशुओं का झुंड घूमता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा था।

सड़क के बीचो बीच घूम रहे पालतू पशु वाहन चालकों के लिए हादसे का कारण बन सकते हैं। हालांकि इससे पहले भी एयरपोर्ट रोड पर लावारिस पशुओं के चलते सड़क हादसे होने से कई लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है। सरकार की तरफ से लिया जाता है काऊ सेस लेकिन गोधन के लिए इंतजाम नहीं: पंजाब सरकार की ओर से काऊ सेस के नाम पर लोगों से मोटा टैक्स वसूला जा रहा है।

लेकिन उसके बावजूद पशुओं की हालत यह है कि उन्हें मरने के लिए सड़कों पर छोड़ दिया गया है लेकिन बात पूछने वाला तक कोई नहीं है। इतना ही नहीं पॉलिथीन कैरी बैग बैन होने के बावजूद खुलेआम उसका इस्तेमाल शहर में किया जा रहा है और उसी पॉलिथीन कैरी बैग को खाकर पशु मौत के मुंह तक पहुंच रहे हैं। लेकिन जिला प्रशासन पॉलिथीन को पूरी तरह से बैन करवाने में नाकाम साबित हो रहा है।

हाईकोर्ट में डाली थी पॉलिथीन के इस्तेमाल को लेकर याचिका: मानवधिकार जनशक्ति पार्टी के उत्तर भारत सचिव फेज-7 निवासी हरी कृष्ण हैरी की ओर से पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई थी जिसमें उनकी ओर से डीसी मोहाली, नगर निगम कमिशनर, पंजाब पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल के अधिकारी तथा अन्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को पार्टी बनाया था और कहा था कि इन अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते शहर में खुलेआम पाबंदी के बावजूद पॉलिथीन कैरीबेग का इस्तेमाल किया हो रहा है जो कि पशुओं की मौत का कारण भी बन रहा है।

मोहाली की गऊशाला ओवरक्राउड, बनाई जा रही है नई गौशाला: नगर निगम की इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-1 में स्थित गऊशाला पहले पहले से ही ओवरक्राउड है और वहां पर और ज्यादा पशु रखना संभव नहीं है क्योंकि अगर ऐसा किया गया तो वहां पर बीमारी फैलने का डर है और गऊशाला में मौजूद पशुओं की बीमारी फैलने से जान तक जा सकती है।

इस समस्या को देखते हुए हाल ही में कैबिनेट मंत्री पंजाब बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू की तरफ से पुराने गौशाला के पास ही नहीं गौशाला बनाने के लिए निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाया है। नए गौशाला बनने से शहर में लावारिस पशुओं की समस्या कम होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

20 वस्तुओं पर लगता है काऊ सेस...
पंजाब सरकार की ओर से करीब 20 वस्तुओं पर काऊ सेस लगाया जाता है। यानी की यह ऐसी वस्तुएं हैं जिन्हें खरीदने पर उपभोक्ता को काऊ सेस देना जरूरी है और किसी भी सूरत में काऊ सेस देना ही होगा। जैसे की अगर कोई नई गाड़ी, बाइक, स्कूटर आदि खरीदता है तो उसे काऊ सेस देना पड़ता है। इतना ही नहीं अगर कोई शराब की बोतल या बीयर की बोतल खरीदता है तो उस पर भी काऊ सेस लगता है।

हैरी ने बताया कि इसी प्रकार से करीब 20 ऐसी वस्तुएं हैं जिन पर काऊ सेस लगता है। लेकिन उसके काऊ सेस के नाम पर लोगों के इक्ट्ठा किया जा रहा टैक्स मात्र सरकारी खजाना भर रहा है। जबकि जमीनी हकीकत यह है कि सड़कों पर पशु लावारिस घूम रहे हैं और पॉलिथीन खाकर मरने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे हैं। लेकिन उनकी देख-रेख करने वाला कोई नहीं है।

