धोखाधड़ी:वर्क वीजा के नाम पर टूरिस्ट वीजा देकर फ्लाइट में चढ़ाया, पति-पत्नी पर केस

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन में लोगों को कोरोना वायरस का खतरा था और अपनी नौकरियां बचाना मुश्किल हो रखा था। उसी समय फेज-11 में रहने वाले पति-पत्नी ने लोगों को ठगकर पैसे कमाने का नया रास्ता निकाला। पति-पत्नी ने लोगों को विदेश में 2 साल का वर्क वीजा और नौकरी दिलवाने के नाम पर लाखों रुपए लिए और उसके बाद उनको टूरिस्ट वीजा थमा दिया।

पीड़ित अपने घरवालों से विदा लेकर दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट फ्लाइट चढ़ने लगे तो उसी समय उनको पता लगा कि उनका वीजा टूरिस्ट है जिस पर टेम्परिंग की हुई है। पीड़ित एयरपोर्ट से सीधा फेज-11 पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे और शिकायत दी।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी पति-पत्नी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 406, 420, 465, 468, 471 और 24 इमीग्रेशन एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर अर्शदीप सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि अर्शदीप की पत्नी बबल प्रीत कौर फरार चल रही है।

पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास से 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपए की रिकवरी कर ली है। इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर जसविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी 2 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर चल रहा है। इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर जसविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस को पति-पत्नी के खिलाफ जालंधर के रहने वाले विनय कुमार, हरप्रीत कौर और हिमाचल कांगड़ा के रहने वाले बादल परमार ने शिकायत दी थी।

शिकायत में तीनों ने बताया था कि उनको पति-पत्नी ने दुबई में 2 साल का वर्क वीजा देने के नाम पर 60 हजार प्रति शख्स लिए थे। आरोपियों ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान कहा था कि जैसे ही लॉकडाउन खुलता है और विदेशी फ्लाइट शुरू होती है तो उस समय उनको वर्क वीजा दे देंगे। लॉकडाउन के कारण सब बंद था और लोगों के काम नहीं हो पाए।

जांच अधिकारी जसविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक की जांच में सामने आया है कि उक्त पति-पत्नी पहले दुबई स्थित एक इमीग्रेशन कंपनी में काम करते थे। आरोपी पति दुबई में 3 साल और उसकी पत्नी बबल प्रीत 7 साल तक इमीग्रेशन कंपनी में इकट्ठे काम करते रहे हैं। दोनों ने भारत आकर लव मैरिज की और उसके बाद फेज 11 अपने घर से ही इमीग्रेशन का काम शुरू कर दिया। आरोपी मूल रूप से फिरोजपुर के रहने वाले हैं।

पति गिरफ्तार, पत्नी हुई फरार...

डीएसपी सिटी-2 दीप कमल ने बताया कि पुलिस के पास शिकायत आई थी। पुलिस ने तुरंत मामले की जांच कर आरोपी पति-पत्नी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर पति को पकड़ लिया है, पत्नी फरार है। पति-पत्नी ने पीड़ित लोगों को 2 साल का वर्क वीजा दिलवाने के नाम पर टूरिस्ट वीजा दिलवाया और उनको दिल्ली इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट में बैठाने के लिए ले गए।

लेकिन उसी समय एयरपोर्ट पर तीनों लोगों को पता चला कि उनके जो डॉक्यूमेंट हैं उसमें टेम्परिंग की हुई है और वह नकली हैं। जिस पर तीनों ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से सीधा फेज-11 मोहाली पुलिस स्टेशन का रुख किया और आकर शिकायत दी। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपी के घर में रेड की और उसको गिरफ्तार कर लिया बकायदा पैसों की रिकवरी भी हुई है।

