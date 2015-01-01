पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अप्रूवल सर्टिफिकेट:एक हफ्ते में बिजनेस सर्टिफिकेट पाने वाले जगजीत बने जिले के दूसरे व्यक्ति

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
राइट टू बिजनेस एक्ट 2020 के तहत नए बिजनेस को सेट करने के लिए सरकार से परमिशन लेने वाले जगजीत धीमान मोहाली जिले के दूसरे ऐसे व्यक्ति बने हैं जिन्होंने मात्र 6 दिन में ही जिला प्रशासन से सर्टिफिकेट मिला है।

एडीसी आशिका जैन ने बताया कि इससे पहले शमशेर सिंह संधू पहले ऐसे व्यक्ति थे जिनको 10 दिन के भीतर ही प्रशासन की तरफ से नया बिजनेस सेटअप करने के लिए इन-प्रिंसिपल अप्रूवल सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया था। जगजीत धीमान को यही सर्टिफिकेट मात्र 6 वर्किंग डे के अंतर्गत मिल गया।

जैन ने बताया राइट टू बिजनेस एक्ट 2020 उन लोगों के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद है जो नया बिजनेस सेटअप करना चाहते हैं। इस एक्ट के तहत व्यक्ति को ऑनलाइन ही अपनी फॉर्मेलिटी पूरी करनी होती है और फॉर्मेलिटी पूरी करने के बाद अप्लाई करने के साथ प्रशासन का काम शुरू हो जाता है।

