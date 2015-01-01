पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:किडनैपिंग, फिरौती केस में वांटेड 3 आरोपियों को हथियार के साथ पकड़ा

मोहाली22 मिनट पहले
मोहाली पुलिस ने कुराली में एक कार व बाइक को गन प्वाॅइंट पर रोककर एक सुपारी किलर गिरोह के तीन सदस्यों को पकड़ा है। इन तीनों ने पूछताछ के दौरान बताया कि उनके द्वारा पंजाब के कई जिलों में अनेक वारदातों को भी अंजाम दिया गया। एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि मोहाली पुलिस द्वारा ओकू की टीम के साथ मिलकर जिन तीन लोगों को पकड़ने में सफलता हांसिल की है।

उनमें रणवीर कलसी ऊर्फ बीरा निवासी नवीपुर गुरदासपुर, हरविंदर सिंह ऊर्फ दौधी निवासी मुराबदपुर अमृतसर और भूपिंदर सिंह ऊर्फ भिंदा निवासी गांव चड्‌ढे अमृतसर शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि यह सभी भगौड़े गैंगस्टर सुखमीतपाल सिंह ऊर्फ सुख भिखारीवाला तथा सुप्रीत सिंह ऊर्फ हैरी चड्‌ढा के लिए काम करते थे।

मोगा सैक्स स्कैंडल के गवाह पति-पत्नी का किया था मर्डर

एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने गैंगस्टर सुख तथा हैरी चड्‌ढा के इशारे पर हरविंदर सिंह दौधी तथा भूपिदंर सिंह भिंदा ने मिलकर मोगा सैक्स स्कैंडल के आरोपी पति-पत्नी जो बाद में वायदामाफ गवाह बन गए थे उनको घर में घुसकर सितंबर 2018 में दिन दहाड़े मार दिया था।

इस वारदात में उन्होंने पल्सर 220 सीसी का इस्तेमाल किया था और मर्डर के लिए अपने साथ तीन पिस्टल लेकर गए थे। इस मामले को लेकर जीरा पुलिस स्टेशन में मर्डर का केस भी दर्ज किया गया था।

