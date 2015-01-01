पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत लभ्भू स्वीट्स को किया गया सम्मानित

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
सरकार द्वारा शहर में स्वच्छता अभ्यान 2020-21 के अंतर्गत चलाई गई मुहिम के अंतर्गत नगर काउंसिल खरड़ की तरफ से अनाज मंडी रोड पर स्थित लभ्भू स्वीट्स के प्रबंधकों का विशेष सम्मान किया गया है। इस संबंध में नगर काउंसिल खरड़ के ईओ संगीत कुमार आहलूवालिया ने बताया कि लभ्भू स्वीट्स के प्रंबधकों द्वारा सरकारी दिशा निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए साफ सफाई बनाए रखने में नगर काउंसिल खरड़ को विशेष सहयोग दिया है ।

जिसके चलते काउंसिल द्वारा उक्त दुकान के संचालक हरबंस लाल को प्रशंसा पत्र सौंपकर सम्मानित किया गया है। उनके द्वारा मौके पर उक्त दुकान के प्रबंधकों को बधाई दी व शहर निवासियों से अपील की वह भी सफाई व्यवस्था बनाने उक्त मुहिम का हिस्सा बने एवं सरकारी दिशानिर्देशों की पालना करे। इस मौके काउंसिल के चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर राजेश कुमार, सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर बलबीर सिंह ढाका व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

