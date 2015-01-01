पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:मामलों की रेगुलर सुनवाई शुरू करने के लिए चीफ जस्टिस को लिखा पत्र

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
  • न्यायपालिका देश का एक आवश्यक और महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा

अखिल भारतीय वकील संघ और भारतीय वकील संघ, पंजाब इकाई ने चीफ जस्टिस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट, नई दिल्ली, पंजाब और हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के चीफ जस्टिस, चंडीगढ़ और भारत सरकार के कानून मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर मांग की है कि पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ की अदालतें मामलों की सुनवाई की नियमित शुरुआत के लिए आदेश जारी किए जाएं।

पत्र में कहा गया था कि कोविड-19 के कारण भारत में लॉकडाउन के कारण, अदालती कार्रवाई लंबे समय से रुकी हुई है और अदालतों में केवल सीमित मामलों की सुनवाई हो रही है जबकि अदालत के कामकाज नहीं होने के कारण वकील समुदाय और उनके क्लर्क, टाइपिस्ट, अनुवादक और विक्रेता जैसे संबद्ध कर्मचारी वित्तीय संकट का सामना कर रहे हैं।

पत्र में कहा गया कि अदालत के काम की नियमितता नहीं होने के कारण, कानूनी समुदाय जो केवल इस पेशे पर निर्भर है, एक अद्वितीय संकट का सामना कर रहा है और कई वकीलों के पास आय का कोई अन्य स्रोत नहीं है। विशेष रूप से युवा वकीलों को असाधारण संकटों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, जो न केवल उनकी आय से वंचित हैं, बल्कि कानून का अभ्यास करना भी सीख रहे हैं।

न्यायपालिका देश का एक आवश्यक और महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है जो देश के नागरिकों को न्याय प्रदान करता है। पत्र में कहा गया है कि केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों के निर्देश के अनुसार, रेलवे, ट्रांसपोर्टर सेवाओं, एयरलाइन उद्योग जैसे सभी सरकारी और गैर-सरकारी संगठनों ने आवश्यक सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपना काम शुरू कर दिया है, जबकि केवल अदालतों ने अब तक ने नियमित काम शुरू नहीं किया है।

जिससे देश के नागरिकों की स्वतंत्रता का क्षय हुआ है और आपराधिक कानूनी प्रक्रिया बहुत धीमी गति से चल रही है और बहुत से लोग अविश्वास का सामना कर रहे हैं और वे लंबे समय से जेलों में बंद हैं और कोई अन्य विकल्प नहीं है।

पत्र में मांग की गई कि आवश्यक इतिहास और सावधानियों का उपयोग करते हुए अदालतों की नियमित कार्रवाई शुरू की जाए। पत्र पर तारा सिंह चहल, सरबजीत सिंह विर्क, दर्शन सिंह धालीवाल, अमरजीत सिंह लोंगिया, संपूरन सिंह थजली, जसपाल सिंह डापर, हरचंद बाथ, परमजीत खन्ना, दोनों वकील संघों के पदाधिकारियों ने हस्ताक्षर किए हैं।

