निगम चुनाव:वार्डबंदी की नोटिफिकेशन को लोकल बॉडीज विभाग ने दी मंजूरी

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
  • निगम कमिश्नर के पास 41 लोगों ने दर्ज करवाए थे अपने एतराज

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर शहर की जो नई वार्डबंदी बनाई गई है उसकी नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने को लेकर सरकार की ओर से मंजूरी दे दी गई है। नोटिफिकेशन होने के साथ ही शहर की वार्डबंदी का काम पूरा हो जाएगा और इसके बाद नगर निगम चुनाव की प्रक्रिया पंजाब स्टेट इलेक्शन ऑफिस द्वारा शुरू कर दी जाएगी। वार्डबंदी को लेकर 41 लोगों के एतराज दर्ज किए गए थे।

इन ऐतराज पर विचार करने के लिए लोकल बॉडीज विभाग को भेज दिया गया था। वार्डबंदी को लेकर आखरी फैसला लोकल बॉडीज विभाग के डायरेक्टर द्वारा ही किया जाना है। सूत्रों की मानें तो जो वार्डबंदी का नक्शा तैयार किया गया था उसे हूबहू नोटिफिकेशन के लिए भेज दिया गया है। डायरेक्टर लोकल बॉडीज विभाग पुनीत गोयल ने कहा कि वार्डबंदी की नोटिफिकेशन का प्रोसेस जारी है।

इसे जल्द ही फाइनल कर दिया जाएगा। नगर निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. कमल गर्ग द्वारा शहर का वार्डबंदी सर्वे करवाया गया। जिसके आधार पर आगे की नई वार्डबंदी तैयार की गई है। बोर्ड द्वारा जो वार्ड बंदी तैयार की गई थी उसका एक नक्शा भी बनाया गया था जिसे 1 हफ्ते तक नगर निगम के कमेटी रूम में आम लोगों के लिए रखा गया था। नक्शा देखने के बाद करीब 41 लोगों द्वारा अपने एतराज निगम कमिश्नर के पास जमा करवाए गए थे।

50 वार्डों में से 25 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए हैं आरक्षित...

नई वार्डबंदी के अनुसार शहर के 50 वार्डों की पूरी तरह से रूपरेखा बदल दी गई है। जो पुराने वार्ड थे उन सभी में 70 फीसदी तक का बदलाव कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही वार्डों की जो नंबरिंग थी उसको भी दिया गया है। इन 50 वार्डों में से 25 वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित कर दिए गए हैं अब यह पूरी प्रक्रिया से वार्ड बंदी निकलने के बाद अब नोटिफिकेशन की ओर बढ़ गई है आने वाले कुछ दिनों में सरकार की ओर से नोटिफिकेशन कर दी जाएगी।

हर वार्ड की जनसंख्या 3500 से 4 हजार के बीच...

जो नई वार्डबंदी की गई है उसके लिए पहले वार्डबंदी सर्वे करवाया गया था। सर्वे के आधार पर शहर की कुल आबादी 1 लाख 87 हजार के करीब आई थी। नगर निगम के सूत्रों के अनुसार वार्डबंदी के अनुसार जो वार्ड तैयार किए गए हैं उनमें से किसी में भी आबादी 4000 से ज्यादा नहीं है। कई वार्डों में 3500 से कम आबादी रखी गई है।

इसी के आधार पर नई वार्डबंदी को मंजूरी दे दी गई है। शहर की वार्डबंदी का नया रूप सामने आने के बाद नक्शा देखने के उपरांत अकाली दल की ओर से इस वार्डबंदी को हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर चुनौती दी थी। कोर्ट से अकाली दल को इस वार्डबंदी पर स्टे न मिलने के चलते सत्तापक्ष भी काफी राहत महसूस कर रहा है।

