कार्रवाई:किन्नर महंत से दुष्कर्म करने वाला आरोपी किया गिरफ्तार

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा गया

किन्नर के साथ दुष्कर्म के मामले में मुल्लांपुर पुलिस ने लुधियाना निवासी 23 साल के गुरजोत को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। एसएचओ मुल्लांपुर गरीबदास पुलिस स्टेशन अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी गुरजोत को कोर्ट में पेश कर 2 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया है। आरोपी को दोबारा से कोर्ट में पेश करना है, लेकिन उससे पहले उसका कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा।

आरोपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 377 के तहत केस दर्ज किया था, लेकिन आरोपी पकड़ा नहीं गया था। आरोपी किन्नर महंत को शिकायत वापस लेने के लिए दबाव बना रहा था। जिसकी शिकायत पीड़ित महंत ने एसएसपी मोहाली को दी थी। 15 अक्टूबर को किन्नर महंत ने एसएसपी मोहाली को उनके ड्राइवर गुरजोत बाबा के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म करने की शिकायत दी थी।

पुलिस को दिए बयान में पीड़ित ने बताया था कि आरोपी उनके पास पिछले करीब डेढ़ साल से ड्राइवर की नौकरी करता था। लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से आरोपी उन पर बुरी नजर रख रहा था और उनके साथ आरोपी ने जबरदस्ती की।

बकायदा इसकी आरोपी ने वीडियो बना रही थी और फिर इस वीडियो के माध्यम से उनको ब्लैकमेल करने लगा। आरोपी उनको इतना तं परेशान करता था कि वे डिप्रेशन में चले गए। आरोपी कभी उनको जान से मारने की धमकियां देता तो कभी तेजाब डालकर जलाने के बारे में बोलता था।

