मुआयना:मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन ने दाऊं माजरा के धान की फसल खरीद केंद्र का दौरा किया

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दाऊं माजरा ख़रीद केंद्र के दौरे दौरान हरकेश चंद शर्मा व अन्य

मार्केट कमेटी खरड़ के अधीन पड़ते धान की फ़सल खरीद केंद्रों में धान की ख़रीद, लिफ्टिंग और पैसों की अदायगी का काम बहुत ही सभ्यक और तसल्लीबख्श ढंग के साथ चल रहा है और अब तक किसी भी जमींदार को मुश्किल का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा । यह बात मार्केट कमेटी खरड़ के चेयरमैन हरकेश चंद शर्मा ने दाऊं माजरा खरीद केंद्र के दौरे के दौरान कही।

शर्मा ने कहा कि जब भी राज्य में कांग्रेस की सरकार होती है, किसी भी फ़सल को बेचने में किसानों को कोई मुश्किल पेश नहीं आती। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की सरकार दौरान हमेशा किसानों की फ़सल का दाना-दान खरीदा जाता है और ख़रीदी गई फसल के बदले पैसों की अदायगी भी तुरंत की जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि चाहे कोरोना महामारी ने देश -दुनिया को गंभीर संकट में डाला हुआ है।

परंतु मुख्य मंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंद्र सिंह की विशेष हिदायतों पर पिछले गेहूं और अब धान की फसल में नमी के बावजूद मंडियों में खरीद के विशेष प्रबंध किए गए। जिसके चलते किसानों को अपनी फ़सल बेचने में किसी भी समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़े| इस मौके उन्होंने मंडी में मौजूद किसानों के साथ बातचीत की और आधिकारियों को जरूरी हिदायतें भी दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि खरड़ मार्केट कमेटी के अधीन मंड़ियों में अब तक 399053 क्विंटल धान की खरीद हो चुकी है । इस में से खरड़ की अनाज मंडी में 203260 क्विंटल धान की खरीद हो चुकी है जबकि चप्पड़चिड़ी मंडी मे 32204 क्विंटल, खरड़ राइस मिल में 10015 क्विंटल, गर्ग राइस मिल में 11386 क्विंटल, दाऊं माजरा खरीद केंद्र में 34416 क्विंटल, पकी रुड़की खरीद केंद्र मंे 33657 क्विंटल, भागों माजरा में 43978 क्विंटल और सनेटा केंद्र मे 30137 क्विंटल धान की खरीद हो चुकी है।

