लोगों की समस्या:नो पार्किंग में हो रहे सबसे ज्यादा वाहन पार्क, पुलिस का जागरुकता अभियान ‘धड़ाम’

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • शहर में पार्किंग नहीं बनी है तो कहां पार्क करें गाड़ी, फेस्टिवल सीजन में बढ़ेगी दिक्कत

फेस्टिवल सीजन के चलते शहर के बाजारों में काफी चहल-पहल है और कई लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए मार्केट्स में आ रहे हैं। मार्केट एरिया की पार्किंग में भीड़ होने के चलते मजबूरन लोगों को अपने गाड़ियां सड़क किनारे नो पार्किंग एरिया में खड़ी करने पड़ते हैं।

जिसके चलते मुख्य मार्ग से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है और शाम के समय ट्रैफिक ज्यादा होने के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति भी बन जाती है। इस समस्या को हैंडल करने के लिए डीएसपी ट्रैफिक गुरइकबाल सिंह की तरफ से हाल ही में शहर के मुख्य मार्केट शॉपिंग स्ट्रीट फेज-7 में दुकानदारों को जागरूक करते हुए उनसे अपील की गई थी कि वह अपने पास आने वाले ग्राहकों की गाड़ियां प्रॉपर पार्किंग एरिया में ही खड़ी करवाएं।

कोई भी व्यक्ति अपनी गाड़ी सड़क किनारे रॉन्ग पार्किंग एरिया में खड़ी न करे, लेकिन ट्रैफिक पुलिस की इस जागरूकता मुहिम का कोई खास असर देखने को नहीं मिला है। शाम के समय मार्केट कि पार्किंग एरिया में ज्यादा भीड़ होने के चलते गाड़ी खड़ी करने की जगह न होने के कारण लोगों की गाड़ियां सड़कों किनारे नो पार्किंग एरिया में ही खड़ी पाई गई।

रेहड़ी फड़ी के कारण मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में नहीं बचती गाड़ी खड़ी करने की जगह:

फेस्टिवल सीजन होने के चलते जहां मार्केट में आने वाले लोगों की संख्या काफी ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है, वहीं मार्केट में रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों की तादाद भी काफी ज्यादा बढ़ गई है। मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में जगह जगह रेहड़ी फड़ी सजी हुई दिखाई देती हैं, जिसके कारण मार्केट के पार्किंग एरिया में लोगों को अपनी गाड़ी पार्क करने की जगह कम बचती है।

यही कारण है कि शाम के समय जब भारी संख्या में लोग मार्केट में आते हैं तो पार्किंग एरिया में गाड़ी पार्क करने की जगह ना होने के चलते लोगों को मजबूरन अपनी गाड़ियां मुख्य मार्ग पर सड़क किनारे नो पार्किंग एरिया में पाक करनी पड़ती है।

मुख्य मार्ग पर गाड़ियां खड़ी होने के चलते वाहन चालक होते हैं परेशान...

मुख्य मार्गों पर सड़क किनारे गाड़ियां खड़ी होने के चलते इस मार्ग से गुजरने वाले लोगों के लिए एरिया काफी कम बच जाता है। जिस कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इतना ही नहीं शाम के समय सड़कों पर वाहन ज्यादा होने के चलते ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति भी बन जाती है, जिसके चलते लोगों को काफी देर तक ट्रैफिक जाम में फंसना पड़ता है।

मोहाली पुलिस के पास सिर्फ एक ही टो-वैन...

मोहाली पुलिस के पास मात्र एक ही टो-वैन है। जो पहले डिस्ट्रिक्ट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव कॉम्प्लेक्स के बाहर तैनात होती थी, लेकिन उसके बाद उस टो-वैन को भी घर भेज दिया गया था, लेकिन अब फेस्टिवल सीजन के चलते शहर में ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल करने के लिए इस टो-वैन को दोबारा से शहर में बुलाया गया है, लेकिन अभी इस टो-वैन का नो पार्किंग में खड़ी होने वाली गाड़ियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा रहा है।

सिर्फ जागरुकता तक ही सीमित रही ट्रैफिक पुलिस, नहीं की कार्रवाई...

सड़कों पर नो पार्किंग बढ़ने का एक कारण यह भी है कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से मात्र जागरूकता अभियान भी चलाया गया है, जबकि नो पार्किंग एरिया में गाड़ी खड़ी करने वालों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं शुरू की गई है।

इसलिए लोगों को नो पार्किंग एरिया में अपनी गाड़ी खड़ी करने पर किसी प्रकार की हिचकिचाहट नहीं होती है। अगर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से नो पार्किंग में गाड़ी खड़ी करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई अभियान चलाया जाए और ऐसे लोगों के लगातार चालान किए जाएं तो इस समस्या से कुछ राहत मिल सकती है।

