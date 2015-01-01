पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:चुनावों को लेकर सुखबीर बादल के साथ मुलाकात

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुखबीर सिंह के साथ बातचीत करते हुए

नगर काउंसिल चुनावों के मद्देनजर शिअद पार्टी के उप प्रधान एवं हलका खरड़ के मुख्य सेवादार रंजीत सिंह गिल द्वारा पार्टी प्रधान और पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल के साथ मुलाकात की गई। इस दौरान गिल की तरफ से हलका खरड़ में चल रही पार्टी गतिविधियों के बारे में पार्टी प्रधान को विस्तार सहित बताया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि विधान सभा हलका खरड़ में खरड़, कुराली व नया गांव तीन नगर के काउंसिल आती है।

जिन क्षेत्रों में पार्टी की तरफ से काउंसिल चुनावों के लिए साफ़ सुथरे व चुनाव जीतने के योग्य उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव में मैदान में उतारा जाना तय है। जिसके लिए उनकी तरफ से कार्य किए जा रहे है। इस मौके पर बादल ने हलके में पार्टी के लिए योजनाबद्ध तरीके से उम्मीद्वारों को चुनाव करने एवं पार्टी का प्रचार करने के लिए गिल को हिदायतें दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें