विरोध प्रदर्शन की तैयारी:मेहर सिंह थेड़ी ने कहा -किसानों ने मीटिंग करके दिल्ली के धरने के लिए ड्यूटियां लगाई

भागोमाजरा टोल पलाजा पर रोष धरना के दौरान बात करते हुए किसान नेता

केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार की तरफ से कृषि को लेकर के पास किए गए आर्डिनेंस के खिलाफ देश की किसान जत्थेबंदियाें और किसानों की तरफ से 26 और 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली का घेराव करने के लिए किए गए ऐलान के तहत खरड़-लुधियाना हाईवे पर स्थित भागोमाजरा टोल पलाजा पर क्षेत्र के किसानों की मीटिंग हुई ।

मीटिंग के उपरांत किसान नेता मेहर सिंह थेड़ी, गुरिंद्रजीत सिंह बड़ाला ने बताया कि इलाके के किसानों में 26 नवंबर को खरड़ इलाके से किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों द्वारा कौन से रास्ते दिल्ली जाएंगे और कौन से गांवों के किसान लंगर तैयार करके लेकर जाएंगे, गांवों से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां भेजने के लिए कितने किसान, कितने ट्रैक्टर जाएंगे उनकी डयूटियां लगा दीं गई हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली का घेराव करने के लिए किसानों की तरफ से लंगर तैयार करके पहुंचाया जाएगा। इस मौके दविंदर सिंह देह कलां, रविंदर सिंह, हकीकत सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, रणजीत सिंह जीती पडियाला, जसवीर सिंह, तरणजीत सिंह, गुरमुख सिंह मान, सुखविंदर सिंह, मलकियत सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह भागोमाजरा, जसपाल सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

