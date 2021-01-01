पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पल्स पोलियो अभियान:मोहाली जिले में डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा बच्चों को पिलाई पोलियो की खुराक

मोहाली5 घंटे पहले
तीन दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत मोहाली जिले में कुल 1,56,934 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. आदर्शपाल कौर ने बताया कि जिले में 1,53,835 बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने लक्ष्य से अधिक बच्चों को खुराक पिलाई है।

पहले दिन बूथों पर और अगले दो दिन घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई गई। पहले दिन 54845, दूसरे दिन 56025 और तीसरे दिन 46064 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई। उन्होंने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की मेहनत के कारण पूरे जिले में अभियान सफल रहा और बच्चों को बीमारी से लड़ने के लिए दो बंूद जिंदगी की पिलाई जा सकी।

