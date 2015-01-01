पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सालों पुरानी मांग पूरी:मुस्लिम समुदाय को मोहाली में कब्रिस्तान के लिए मिली जगह

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
मुस्लिम भाईचारे की पुरानी मांग पूरी हो गई है।

नगर निगम की सीमा में मुस्लिम भाईचारे की मुस्लिम कब्रिस्तान की दशकों पुरानी मांग को पूरा किया गया है। विधायक और कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू के प्रयासों की बदौलत मुस्लिम भाईचारे को सेक्टर-57 में एक मुस्लिम कब्रिस्तान के लिए जगह मिली है।

स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्री सिद्धू ने मुस्लिम कल्याण समिति (रजि.) के पदाधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में मोहाली में सेक्टर 57 में ईंटें बिछाकर मुस्लिम कब्रिस्तान की बाड़ लगाने के काम का औपचारिक उद्घघाटन किया। चारदीवार पर 10 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की आबादी में वृद्धि के कारण, विभिन्न गांवों में कब्रिस्तानों को आवासीय क्षेत्रों में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है जहां दफन नहीं किया जा सकता था। अब शहर में श्मशान के पास कब्रिस्तान भी बन गया है। इसके साथ ही मुस्लिम भाईचारे की पुरानी मांग पूरी हो गई है।

इस अवसर पर उनका स्वागत करते हुए अध्यक्ष मार्केट कमेटी खार और कैबिनेट मंत्री के राजनीतिक सलाहकार हरकेश चंद शर्मा माछीलाल, निगम कमिश्नर डॉ कमल कुमार गर्ग, मुकेश गर्ग, एसडीओ नगर निगम सुखविंदर सिंह, मुस्लिम कल्याण समिति के अध्यक्ष गुलफाम अली, कोषाध्यक्ष बाबू खान, दिलबाग खान मटौर, नसीब अहमद, नछत्तर सिंह, गुरसाहिब सिंह, मुस्ताद अहमद, अलमुद्दीन, इलुमदिन, एसए खान, जेहर अली, एम.डी. नसीम, ​​अब्दुल सलाम, चांद मोहम्मद उपस्थित थे।

