लापरवाही:बिजली के खंभे नहीं हटाए, सर्विस लेन का काम रुका

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
चंडीगढ़-खरड़ फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से भले ही सवा 4 साल पहले शुरू किया गया था, लेकिन अब तक इस पूरे एरिया में सर्विस लेन बनाने का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। जिस कारण लोगों को रोज परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। देसूमाजरा में सर्विस लेन के रास्ते में लगे बिजली के पाेल और ट्रांसफाॅर्मर सड़क के दोनों ओर दिखाई देते हैं।

जो 4 साल में भी नहीं हट पाए हैं। इन खंभों के कारण सर्विस लेन का काम बीच में अटका हुआ है। इस एरिया में सड़क के दोनो तरफ करीब 200 मीटर सर्विस लेन नहीं बनी है। वाहनों को ऊंचे रैंप से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है। जिसके चलते वाहनों की चाल धीमी होने से सुबह-शाम लंबा जाम लगता है।

