पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे का डर:सीवरेज पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए खोदी सड़क नहीं की रिपेयर

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीवरेज के लिए खोदी गई लाइन अब बन गई दिक्कत।
  • इंजीनियर एनएस कलसी की तरफ से नगर निगम को पत्र भी लिखा था, उसके बाद भी नहीं हुई कोई कार्यवाही

नगर निगम की तरफ से शहर में करीब 50 साल पुरानी सीवरेज की पाइप लाइन को बदलकर नई पाइप लाइन डालने का काम किया जा रहा है। निगम की तरफ से यह कार्य फेज-11 से लेकर फेज-6 तक किया जाना है। इसको लेकर फेज-11 से कुंभड़ा लाइट पॉइंट से होते हुए फेज-5 के गुरुद्वारा साहब तक नगर निगम की तरफ से सड़क के एक हिस्से को पूरी तरह से खोद दिया गया है।

लेकिन उसके बावजूद इस एरिया में अभी तक खोदी हुई सड़क पर मिट्टी डालकर उसे मरम्मत करने का काम नहीं किया गया, जिसके चलते इस मार्ग पर जगह-जगह 6-6 फीट गहरे गड्ढे पड़े हुए हैं। जो कि इस मार्ग से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों के लिए खतरे की घंटी बने हुए हैं।

इतना ही नहीं बरसात के दिनों में बारिश का पानी खोदी हुई सड़क के साथ-साथ बनी हुई सड़क के बेड को भी नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है। अगर नगर निगम की तरफ से इस पर तुरंत ध्यान न दिया गया तो आने वाले समय में खोदी हुई।

सड़क के साथ बनी हुई सड़क भी क्षतिग्रस्त होगी और उसने पानी समाने के चलते सड़क धंसने का भी डर बना रहेगा। इसको लेकर गमाडा निवासी कल्याणकारी महासंघ (गनकम) के अध्यक्ष इंजीनियर एनएस कलसी की तरफ से नगर निगम को पत्र भी लिखा गया था और कहा गया था कि जिस एरिया में निगम की तरफ से सीवरेज की पाइप लाइन डालने का काम पूरा कर दिया है।

वहां पर मिट्टी डालकर सड़क को लेवल करके वाहन चालकों के लिए मार्ग खोल देना चाहिए, ताकि यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। 6 फुट गहरे गड्ढे में गिरी थी डॉक्टर की कार, मुश्किल से बच पाई थी जान: कुंभड़ा लाइट पॉइंट के पास नगर निगम की तरफ से सीवरेज पाइप लाइन डालने के लिए सड़क को खोदा गया था।

लेकिन पाइप लाइन डालने के बाद भी वहां पर सड़क को पूरी तरह से लेवल नहीं किया गया और जगह-जगह गहरे गड्ढे छोड़ दिए गए। जिसके चलते कुछ दिन पहले रात के समय इसी प्रकार के गहरे गड्ढे में एक डॉक्टर की कार गिर गई थी। हादसे में गनीमत यह रही कि किसी का कोई जानी नुकसान नहीं हुआ था।

लेकिन कार पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थी। हादसे के बाद लोगों की मदद से किसी तरह डॉक्टर को गड्ढे से बाहर निकाल लिया गया था, लेकिन गड्ढे में गिरी कार को अगले दिन क्रेन की मदद से गड्ढे से बाहर निकाला गया था।

बरसात के दिनों में गड्ढों में भर जाता है पानी...

नगर निगम की तरफ से सीवरेज लाइन डालने के लिए खोदी गई सड़क को ठीक न किए जाने के चलते रोड पर जो गहरे गड्ढे पड़े हुए हैं। बरसात के दिनों में वहां पानी भर जाता है। गहरे गड्ढों में पानी भरा होने के चलते आस-पास के प्रवासी परिवारों के बच्चे इन गड्डों में स्विमिंग पूल समझकर नहाते हैं।

ऐसे में अगर इस पानी में डूबकर किसी बच्चे की मौत होती है या बरसात के दिनों में कोई वाहन अनबैलेंस होकर पानी से भरे गड्डों में गिरता है तो भी किसी का जानी नुकसान होने का खतरा बना हुआ है।

लोगों को लंबा रास्ता तय कर जाना पड़ता है अपनी मंजिल तक...

इंजीनियर एनएस कलसी की तरफ से पहले ही नगर निगम को पत्र भी लिख कहा गया था कि जिस एरिया में निगम की तरफ से सीवरेज लाइन डालने का काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। वहां पर रोड को ठीक करके वाहन चालकों के खोल दिया जाना चाहिए, लेकिन वहां पर रोड के आधे मार्ग पर तो मिट्टी डाल दी गई है, लेकिन मार्ग पर जगह जगह 6-6 फुट गहरे गड्ढे ऐसे ही खुले छोड़ दिए हैं।

जो कि हादसों का कारण बन रहे है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि रोड पूरी तरह से वाहन चालकों के लिए न खोले जाने के चलते लोगों को इस मार्ग की बजाए लंबा रास्ता तय करके अपनी मंजिल तक जाना पड़ता है, जिसके चलते वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें