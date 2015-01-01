पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:अब लोगों को पते तक पहुंचने में नहीं होगी दिक्क्त, आरडब्ल्यूूए ने नंबर प्लेटस लगाई

खरड़4 घंटे पहले
वार्ड नंबर 6, खरड़ में पिछले समय में काफी संख्या में काॅलोनियां विक्सित हुई जिनमें घर बनाने वाले लोगों के घरों के नंबर होने के बावजूद पता ढूंढ़ने में भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता था। लेिकन इस समस्या का समाधान करते हुए वार्ड के पूर्व एमसी राजिंद्र सिंह नंबरदार ने स्थानिय आरडब्ल्यूूए के साथ तालमेल बनाकर इस समस्या का स्थाई समाधान निकाल लिया है।

जिसके बाद इनके द्वारा वार्ड में नंबर प्लेटस लगाई जा रही है। जिससे लोगों को अब सही पते तक पहुंच पाने में परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए राजिंद्र नंबरदार ने बताया कि उक्त वार्ड में घरों के नंबर योजनाबद्ध तरीके से न लगे होने के कारण पिछले कई सालों से लाेग परेशान थे।

कई घरों के नंबर एक से होने के कारण लोग सही घर में नहीं पहुंच पाते थे। जिस कारण गलत घरों में डाक एवं कोरियर भी पहुंच जाते थे। अब इनके द्वारा स्वराज नगर, आजाद कॉम्प्लेक्स, दशमेश नगर (ई), ग्रीन एवेन्यू, माता गुजरी एन्क्लेव ओल्ड एवं न्यू की आरडब्ल्यूू के सहयोग के साथ गलियों के नंबर लगाए गए है।

जिसमें स्वराज नगर वेलफेयर सोसायटी, आजाद काॅम्प्लेक्स वेलफेयर सोसायटी, माता गुजरी वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने विशेष योगदान दिया है।

