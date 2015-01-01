पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माणा की प्रक्रिया:सेक्टर 68 में चल रहे विकास कार्य

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
पूर्व नगर निगम पार्षद बॉबी कंबोज ने कहा है कि चुनाव के लिए, जो लोग चुनाव लड़ना चाहते हैं, वे मनमाने दावे करके लोगों को भ्रमित करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने वार्ड के समग्र विकास के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं और विकास कार्यों के उद्घाटन वार्ड के वरिष्ठ नागरिकों द्वारा किया गया है।

लेकिन अब कुछ नेता यह साबित करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि इन कार्यों को नए सिरे से तस्वीरें लेकर शुरू किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मां दुर्गा मंदिर सेक्टर 68 के पास फुटपाथ का निर्माण, 1381 से 1393 तक फ़र्शिंग ब्लॉक और 1032 के ब्लॉक, 2001 से 2017 तक ब्लॉक, 1255, 4157,4057 और 1331 के पीछे निगम की ओर जाने वाली सड़क का फुटपाथ।

