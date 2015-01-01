पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:सेल्फी के बदले मिलेगी जैविक खाद: हिमांशु जैन

खरड़
  • गीला व सूखा कचरा करें व्यवस्थित, सेल्फी खींचें

खरड़ निवासियों को घरेलू गीले और सूखे कूड़े को अलग-अलग करने के प्रति प्रोत्साहित करने के संबंध में एसडीएम एवं प्रशासक नगर काउंसिल खरड़ हिमाशु जैन की तरफ से अनोखा प्रयास शुरू किया गया है। जिस के अंतर्गत हर शहर निवासी जो कि ‘अपने घर के अलग किए गए गीले और सूखे कूड़े के साथ अपनी सेल्फी लेकर नगर काउंसिल खरड़ के दफ्तर में दिखाएंगे । उनको अपने बाग बागीचे के लिए फूलों एवं अन्य पौधों को डालने के लिए जैविक खाद मुफ्त दी जाएगी।

हिमांशु जैन ने बताया कि नगर काउंसिल खरड़ की तरफ से सब्जियां एवं फलों की अवशेष से आधुनिक विधि के द्वारा मैकेनिकल मशीनें लगाकर जैविक खाद तैयार करने का प्रोजेक्ट लगाया गया है। यह प्रोजेक्ट राज्य के दूसरे शहरों के लिए एक माॅडल बन गया है। पंजाब के दूसरे शहरों के कई अधिकारी इस प्रोजेक्ट का अध्ययन करके गए हैं।

वह इसी तर्ज पल अपने शहरों में ऐसे प्रोजेक्ट लगाने की योजना बना रहे हैं। इस मौके कई नगर काउंसिल खरड़ संगीत कुमार आहलुवालिया की तरफ से शहर निवासियों से अपील की गई है कि शहर की साफ-सफाई के मानक को ऊंचा उठाने के लिए हर शहर निवासी को अपने घर में दो डस्टबिन में गीले/सूखे कूड़े को अलग अलग रखने के लिए रखे यह बहुत जरूरी हैं।

