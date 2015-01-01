पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई:राॅन्ग साइड वाहन पार्क किया तो थाने में मिलेगा

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
{एक सप्ताह तक लोगों और दुकानदारांे को समझाती रही पुलिस...डीएसपी ट्रैफिक गुरइकबाल सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से ट्रैफिक मुलाजिम इस पूरे मार्ग पर वाहन पार्क करने वाले लोगों तथा दुकानदारांे को समझाती रही है कि यदि कोई वाहन चालक गाडी रॉन्ग साइड पार्क कर उनकी दुकान सेे सामान खरीदने आता है तो पहले उस शख्स को अपनी गाड़ी मार्केट की पार्किंग मंे लगाने के लिए कहे। डीएसपी ने बताया कि त्योहार के कारण इस मार्ग पर विशेष रूप से शाम के समय रश काफी बढ़ जाता है, जिस कारण जिस भी वाहन चालक को जहां जगह मिलती है वहीं सड़क पर रॉन्ग साइड अपनी गाड़ी पार्क कर चले जाते हैं। जिससे वहां से गुजरने वाले अन्य वाहन चालकों को हर समय जाम की स्थिति से गुजरना पड़ता है। इस मार्ग पर जाम न लगे इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस अब टो वैन से रांग साइड गाड़ियों को जब्त करने मंे जुटी हुई है।

{चालान काटकर साथ के साथ ले जाते हैं थाने...ट्रैफिक पुलिस अब फेज-5 से लेकर फेज-11 तक के सेक्टर डिवाइडिंग रोड को रश फ्री करने और यातायात सही तरीके से चलाने के लिए हर समय यहां तैनात रहती है। मुलाजिम अब साथ टो-वैन रखते हैं और यदि उनको रॉन्ग साइड कोई गाड़ी दिख जाए तो उसका तुरंत चालान काटकर उसको टो कर संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन में ले जाते हैं। यही नहीं वाहन चालक अपनी गाड़ी को तलाशता न रहे इसके लिए बकायदा जहां से गाड़ी टो की जाती है वहां आसपास के दुकानदारों को मुलाजिम बताकर जाते हैं, ताकि वाहन चालक सीधा उस पुलिस स्टेशन मंे पहंुच जाए जहां मुलाजिमों ने उसकी गाड़ी पहुंचाई है।

