मरीजो की परेशानी:पेट दर्द से ‘कराह’ रहा मरीज 24 घंटे तक ईएसआई अस्पताल में तड़पता रहा, रेफर

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को भर्ती हुआ, मंगलवार दोपहर तक नहीं हुआ अल्ट्रासाउंड, प्राइवेट में जाना पड़ा
  • अस्पताल में नहीं है टैक्नीशियन, एसएमओ ने नहीं उठाया फोन

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेस-7 में स्थित ईएसआई अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों को किस प्रकार से असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, उसका उदाहरण एक पेट दर्द के मरीज जसवीर सिंह के रूप में सामने आया है। जसवीर सिंह सोमवार दोपहर अस्पताल में दाखिल हुए थे, लेकिन उनका अल्ट्रासाउंड मंगलवार दोपहर को प्राइवेट अस्पताल से करवाना पड़ा।

ईएसआई अस्पताल में अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन होने के बावजूद उसका इस्तेमाल नहीं हो रहा है, जिस कारण पूरे 1 दिन के बाद इस मरीज को ईएसआई की कैशलेस सुविधा मिल पाई है और अब उसे रेफर कर दिया गया है यह सब फैक्ट्री के मालिक तथा मोहाली इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के नुमाइंदों के हस्तक्षेप के बाद ही संभव हो पाया है।

मोहाली इंडस्ट्री एसोसिएशन के लीगल एडवाइजर जसवीर सिंह तथा फैक्ट्री मालिक जगबीर सिंह धनवा ने बताया कि उनका इम्प्लॉय जसवीर सिंह सोमवार को आया था। उसके पेट में दर्द था इसे फैक्ट्री से अस्पताल लाया गया था। सोमवार से लेकर मंगलवार सुबह तक उनकी कोई सुध नहीं ली गई।

सुबह जानकारी मिली की उसका अल्ट्रासाउंड ही नहीं हुआ है उन्होंने बताया कि अस्पताल में अल्ट्रासाउंड की मशीन है, लेकिन फिर भी मरीज को सिविल अस्पताल फेज-6 में अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाने के लिए रेफर किया गया जब वहां मौजूद डॉक्टर से कहा गया की मरीज की कैशलेस सुविधा है इसे रेफर किया जाए तो उसे सुहाना के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भेजा गया जहां पर मरीज ने कैशलेस सुविधा के बावजूद पैसे देकर अपना अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाया।

मंगलवार बाद दोपहर अल्ट्रासाउंड की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद उसे कैशलेस के लिए रेफर किया गया है, जसवीर सिंह ने बताया कि अस्पताल लोगों की सुविधा के लिए है, लेकिन यहां पर कोई सुविधा न होने के चलते परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। इस मामले को लेकर जब एसएमओ दर्शन सिंह से बात करनी चाही तो उन्होंने फोन नहीं उठाया।

