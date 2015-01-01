पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:शहर में फुटपाथ पर लगाए जा रहे हैं पेवर, नहीं छोड़ी जा रही साइकिल ट्रैक की जगह

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
साइकिल ट्रैक की जगह में कई रुकावटें होने के बावजूद निगम की तरफ से वहां पर भी लगाए गए हैं पेवर
  • जब दोबारा साइकिल ट्रैक बनाना शुरू करेंगे तो तोड़ना पड़ेगा फुटपाथ, लोगों के टैक्स के पैसे की होगी बर्बादी

पीसीएल-स्पाइस चौक पर जो इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के बीच से सड़क निकलती है इस रोड के दोनों ओर फुटपाथ को पेवर ब्लॉक लगाकर कवर किया गया है। सेक्टर-57 में फुटपाथ पर पेवर ब्लॉक लगा दिए गए थे। गमाडा के डिस्ट्रिक्ट टाउन प्लानर (डीटीपी) की ओर से जारी किए गए रोड के ड्राइंग को दरकिनार कर फुटपाथ पर बनने वाले साइकिल ट्रैक के लिए भी जगह नहीं छोड़ी गई थी।

डीटीपी के अनुसार 5 फुट चौड़ा फुटपाथ कवर किया जा सकता है, जबकि 8 फुट साइकिल ट्रैक की सड़क बनाई जाती है। जब साइकिल ट्रैक बनाया जाएगा तो दोबारा से पेवर ब्लॉक्स तोड़ने पड़ेंगे। इंजीनियर एनएस कलसी ने फुटपाथ और साथ की जमीन पर पेवर ब्लॉक्स लगाए जाने को टैक्स पेयर्स के पैसे की बर्बादी बताया था। जिस रोड की चौड़ाई 35 फुट है, उसके साथ 5 फुट चौड़ा फुटपाथ बनाया जाना चाहिए।

लेकिन उसकी जगह 22 फुट चौड़ी सड़क के साथ पूरी जमीन पर पेवर ब्लॉक लगा दिए गए हैं। नियम के अनुसार 5 फुट के फुटपाथ पर पेवर ब्लॉक और 8 फुट चौड़े साइकिल ट्रैक को अलग से बनाया जाना चाहिए था। शेष बची 11 फुट चौड़ी जमीन को ग्रीनरी के तौर पर छोड़ना चाहिए। ताकि रोड चौड़ी होने पर उसका इस्तेमाल किया जा सके। यहां पर बिना किसी प्लानिंग और निगरानी के पेवर ब्लॉक लगाए जा रहे हैं।

मिट्टी को कम्प्रेस भी नहीं किया, धंस रहे है पेवर ब्लॉक: सड़कों के किनारे फुटपाथ को ऊंचा करने के लिए निगम की ओर से पहले मिट्टी डाली गई थी ताकि मुख्य रोड किनारे फुटपाथ बराबर हो। लेकिन अब पेवर ब्लॉक लगाने के लिए फुटपाथ से अनेक ट्रक मिट्टी खोदकर उठाई जा रही है। कई जगह मिट्टी डाल कर उसे कम्प्रेस किए बिना ही गटका डाल पेवर ब्लॉक लगाए गए हैं।

मिट्टी उठाने के बाद किसी भी तरह से जमीन को कम्प्रेस नहीं किया गया था। इसके लिए किसी छोटे रोड रोलर या कंपैक्टर से मिट्टी को सेट किया जाए ताकि बरसात आने पर मिट्टी बैठने से पेवर ब्लॉक न धंसे। मौके नहीं होते निगम अधिकारी, लापरवाही से होता है काम: जहां भी पेवर ब्लॉक या टाइल लगाई जाती हैं वहां सारा काम लेबर के सहारे चलता है।

कुछ समय के लिए मौके पर निगम के कर्मचारी आते हैं। वे अपनी मर्जी से रेत-बजरी व सीमेंट का मिश्रन तैयार कर डाल रहे होते हैं। से.-57 के पास चल रहे काम पर जब जाकर पूछा गया था कि मौके पर निगम कर्मचारी कौन है तो जवाब मिला था कि जेई साहब आए थे चले गए। मौके पर गटका डालने का काम किया जा रहा था।

सेमी कंडक्टरी लैब से चंडीगढ़ फर्नीचर मार्केट चौक तक था साइकिल ट्रैक बनाने का प्लान...

राधा स्वामी लाइट पॉइंट के पास बनी सेमी कंडक्टरी लैब से होते हुए चंडीगढ़ फर्नीचर मार्केट चौक तक गमाडा के डिस्ट्रिक्ट टाउन प्लानर की और से सड़कों किनारे साइकिल ट्रैक छोड़ने का प्रावधान किया गया था। लेकिन यहां पर भी नगर निगम की और से कुछ समय पहले पेवर ब्लॉक लगा दिए गए थे और फुटपाथ को पूरी तरह से कवर कर दिया गया था जबकि साइकिल ट्रैक के लिए कोई जगह नहीं छोड़ी गई थी।

इस मार्ग पर फुटपाथों पर जहां पर साइकिल ट्रैक बनाया जाना था वहां पर बीच में कई रुकावटें आज भी मौजूद हैं। कहीं पर फुटपाथ उबड़ खाबड़ है तो कहीं साइकिल ट्रैक के रास्ते में बिजली के ट्रांसफार्मर लगे हुए हैं। लेकिन इन सब को हटाए बिना ही नगर निगम की तरफ से फुटपाथ पर पेवर ब्लॉक लगा दिए गए थे।

इससे जब अगर भविष्य में नगर निगम को दोबारा से साइकिल ट्रैक बनाना पड़ेगा तो पहले फुटपाथ पर लगाए गए पेवर ब्लॉक तोड़ने पड़ेंगे जो कि शहर के लोगों के टैक्स के पैसे की पूरी तरह से बर्बादी होगी।

हजारों लोग साइकिल से जाते हैं काम पर
इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में हजारों कर्मचारी काम करते हैं। बहुत से साइकिल का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। ऐसे में अगर फुटपाथ को पक्का किया जाएगा और साइकिल ट्रैक की जगह नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी तो साइकिल चलाने वाले लोगों के साथ अन्याय होगा। हर रोड पर साइकिल ट्रैक बनाना जरूरी है।

