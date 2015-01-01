पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानी की सुविधा:गमाडा एरिया के लोगों को भी अब 1.80 रुपए प्रति किलो लीटर मिलेगा पानी

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिद्धू बोले- नए साल में एमसी के पास आएगी सप्लाई

मोहाली शहर में पीने के पानी के अलग-अलग रेट को लेकर लोग लंबे समय से संघर्ष कर रहे थे। अब लोगों को इससे राहत मिलेगी। इसकी वजह यह है कि एक जनवरी से पीने के पानी की पूरी सप्लाई नगर निगम के हाथ में आएगी। गमाडा अपने सेक्टर में पानी की सप्लाई खुद करता है और लोगों को 5 से 20 रुपए प्रतिकिलो मीटर के हिसाब से पैसे देने पड़ते हैं। निगम के पास सप्लाई आने के बाद गमाडा एरिया के अधीन लोगों का भी बाकी एरिया की तरह 1.80 रुपए प्रतिकिलो मीटर के हिसाब से बिल आएगा।

कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने मंगलवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि लोगों की मांग पर गमाडा एरिया में पीने के पानी की सप्लाई निगम को सौंपी जा रही है। गमाडा एरिया में सेक्टर-66 से 69, 76 से 80 आते हैं। इतना ही नहीं, नगर निगम गमाडा एरिया के पार्क और सड़कें भी मेंटेन करेगा। इससे लोगों को उम्मीद जगी है कि अब अच्छे तरीके से सड़कों और पार्कों का रखरखाव हो पाएगा।

हालांकि, पैसा गमाडा ही देगा। गमाडा की ओर से नगर निगम को मेंटनेंस के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए की पहली किस्त दे दी गई है। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कहा कि गमाडा मार्च 2021 तक निगम को 20 से 25 करोड़ की दूसरी किस्त जारी करेगा। पूर्व पार्षदों की तरफ से गमाडा एरिया में रहने वाले लोगों से पानी के 5 गुना ज्यादा रेट वसूलने के मामले को लेकर कोर्ट का दरवाजा भी खटखटाया गया था।

लोग बोले-चार साल में गमाडा ने जो अधिक पैसे लिए, वे वापस लौटाए जाएं
गमाडा के सेक्टरों में रहने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि 4 सालों में गमाडा की तरफ से लोगों से जो पीने के पानी अधिक पैसे वसूले गए हैं वे उन्हें वापस किए जाने चाहिए। क्योंकि जब वे एक ही शहर में रहते हैं तो उनसे पीने के पानी के अधिक पैसे वसूलना उनके साथ ठगी के समान है।

इसको शहर के पूर्व पार्षद बॉबी कंबोज और अन्यों ने गमाडा एरिया की सप्लाई निगम के अधीन किए जाने पर खुशी जताई। पहले वसूल किए गए पैसे वापस करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि रिफंड को लेकर जल्द ही एक हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया जाएगा, उसके बाद पंजाब के राज्यपाल के नाम एक ज्ञापन भेजा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें