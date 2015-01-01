पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोखाधड़ी:सामान डिलीवरी करने वाली कंपनी से धोखाधड़ी करने वाले तीन आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फोन मंगवाकर डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को झांसे में लेकर डिब्बे में डाल देते थे नकली सामान

कहीं पर मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियों की ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी करने वाली कंपनियों से ठगी तो कहीं पर इन कंपनियों को कुछ लोग अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला फेज-1 पुलिस स्टेशन में आया। जब पुलिस ने इंफॉर्मेशन के आधार पर तीन ऐसे युवकों को पकड़ा जो ऑनलाइन सामान बेचने वाली कंपनी से फोन मंगवाते थे और डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को झांसे में लेकर असली सामान निकालकर उसमें नकली सामान डाल देते थे।

इतना करने के बाद आरोपी डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को कहते थे कि अभी उनके पास सामान लेने के पैसे नहीं है इसलिए कल ले लेंगे। ऐसे करते ही इन लोगों ने मोहाली में ही ऑनलाइन सामान बेचने वाली कंपनी के 8 लोगों को अपनी ठगी का शिकार बनाया।

आरोपियों की पहचान हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद के रहने वाले अजय खोखर, नवीन तथा निशांत नारंग के रूप में हुए है। एसएचओ फेज-1 पुलिस स्टेशन इंस्पेक्टर मनफूल सिंह ने बताया कि इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया चौकी इंचार्ज एएसआई अवतार सिंह तथा उनकी टीम ने इन तीनों युवकों को सामान के साथ पकड़ा है। तीनों को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के समक्ष पेश कर 5 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा।

एक आरोपी बात करता था तथा दूसरा गाड़ी में बैठकर समान बदल देता था...

एसएचओ मनफूल सिंह ने बताया कि अभी तक की पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि पिछले 3 महीने से वह मोहाली में सक्रिय हैं और इससे पहले यही काम दिल्ली एनआरसी में करते थे। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के दौरान दिल्ली से भागकर मोहाली में आ गए और यहां पर इन्होंने लांडरां स्थित एक पीजी लिया।

आरोपी ने बताया कि नामी ऑनलाइन कंपनी से वह फोन ऑनलाइन मंगवाते थे। जब उनका सामान डिलीवरी ब्वॉय लेकर आता था तो फोन पर उसको सड़क के किनारे बुलाते थे। तीनों अपनी गाड़ी में उसी जगह पहुंच जाते थे और डिलीवरी ब्वॉय से पैकेट लेकर एक लड़का गाड़ी में उसको बढ़ने का काम करता था जबकि दो साथी युवक डिलीवरी ब्वॉय को अपनी बातों में लगा देते थे।

कार में बैठा इनका साथी मात्र चंद सेकेंड में ही कंपनी के असली डिब्बे की पैकिंग खोल उसमें से सामान निकाल उसमें डम्मी समान भर के उसको ठीक वैसे ही बंद कर देता था जैसे पैकेट किसी ने खोला ही न हो।

अब तक मोहाली में 8 लोगों को ठग चुके हैं...

एसएचओ मनफूल सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने अभी तक मोहाली में 8 लोगों को ऐसे ही ठगा है। सारे पीड़ित लोग ऑनलाइन कंपनी के ही डिलीवरी ब्वॉय हैं। इसी कारण ऑनलाइन कंपनी के डिलीवरी ब्वॉय जब कहीं पर सामान देने जाते थे तो ऐसा दो या तीन बार हुआ है कि उनके प्रोडक्ट में से नकली सामान निकला हो।

ऐसा ही एक मामला फेज 6 में आया था जब फोन की जगह पतंजलि की 10 की साबुन की टिकिया निकली थी। आरोपियों के पास से भी पतंजलि के साबुन की टिक्की बरामद हुई है। अब पुलिस इंवेस्टिगेशन कर रही है कि फेज-6 में रहने वाले रिटायर्ड बैंकर बुजुर्ग के मोबाइल को आरोपियों ने कैसे बदला।

आरोपियों ने पैकिंग के लिए ऑनलाइन सामान बेचने वाली कंपनी की टीम और एक मशीन बनाई हुई थी...

इन्वेस्टिगेशन अफसर ईएसआई अशोक सिंह ने बताया कि इनका मास्टर माइंड अजय खोखर है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से 14 डमी आईपैड एक पैकिंग करने की मशीन तथा अन्य सामान पकड़ा है। आरोपियों ने कंपनी की ठीक वैसे ही टेप बनाई हुई थी ताकि वे असली लगे जो की कंपनी ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी करते समय अपने प्रोडक्ट के डिब्बे पर रोल करती थी।

इसके अतिरिक्त आरोपियों ने सम्मान पैकिंग के लिए कंपनी के नाम की ही एक मशीन बनाई हुई थी, ताकि कार में जब वह असली डिब्बे में से प्रोडक्ट को निकालकर उसमें नकली भर डिब्बे को दोबारा से बंद करें तो देखने से ऐसा न लगे कि नकली सील लगी हुई है। आरोपी इतनी सफाई से काम करते थे की डिलीवरी ब्वॉय भी उस डिब्बे को पहचान नहीं पाता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें