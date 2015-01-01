पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोहाली:पुलिस के पास अमेरिका से आई अनाथ बच्चों को अपनाने की कॉल

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क हादसे में हो गई थी मां-बाप की मौत

सोहाना गांव में किराए पर रहने वाली मीनू चौहान 11 तारीख को अपनी ड्यूटी खत्म कर पैदल घर वापस आ रही थी। तभी सेक्टर-69 में एक बाइक सवार ने उसको टक्कर मार दी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। मां की मौत के बाद 6 साल का बादल और 8 साल की तान्या अनाथ हो गए थे, लेकिन इनको शहीद उधम सिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले धीरज नाम के युवक ने अपने पास रख लिया था।

एसपी ट्रैफिक गुरजोत सिंह कलेर अपनी टीम के साथ बच्चों को मिलने धीरज के घर पहुंचे। एसपी ने बच्चों को मिठाई, कपड़े बांटे और धीरज व उसके परिवार को आश्वासन दिया कि जल्द ही पुलिस प्रशासन बच्चों को सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ प्रदान करवाएंगे। अब इन बच्चों को अडॉप्ट करने के लिए अमेरिका के एक दंपति की कॉल पुलिस को आई है।

एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस अभी वेरिफिकेशन कर रही है और इसके लिए काम किया जा रहा है कि बच्चे अच्छे परिवार में जाएं जहां उनका पूरा पालन-पोषण हो। लेकिन इससे पहले यहां पर यह तय किया जा रहा है कि मोहाली में बच्चों को किस की देखरेख में अमेरिका के दंपत्ति को अडॉप्ट करवाया जाए। इसको लेकर अब फेज-8 पुलिस स्टेशन के एसएचओ रजनीश चौधरी काम कर रहे हैं।

पिता 4 साल पहले गुजर गए थे, मां की मौत 11 नवंबर को हुई...

इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर एएसआई भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि 11 नवंबर शाम को बेस्टेक मॉल में काम करने वाली मीनू चौहान पैदल अपने घर जा रही थी। वह जैसे ही सेक्टर 69 टी पॉइंट के पास पहुंची उसी समय दूसरी तरफ से आ रहे एक बाइक चालक ने उसको टक्कर मार दी। राहगीर खून में लथपथ मीनू को नजदीक के अस्पताल लेकर गए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसको मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मीनू के 2 बच्चे हैं। पति विनोद की मौत के बाद मीनू ही अकेली अपने बच्चों का पालन पोषण कर रही थी। लेकिन पिछले साल ही मीनू ने शहीद उधम सिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले धीरज नाम के युवक से सगाई कर ली और 11 नवंबर 2020 में दोनों की शादी थी। लेकिन उससे पहले ही सड़क हादसे में मीनू की भी मौत हो गई और उसके दोनों बच्चे अनाथ हो गए।

