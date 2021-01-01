पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव 2021:छिंदी जिस वीडियो में परमिंदर की पगड़ी का जिक्र कर रहा, उसी को आधार बनाकर पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

रविवार दोपहर सेक्टर-79 स्थित पूर्व मेयर कुलवंत सिंह (आजाद गुट) के ऑफिस पर किसानों के नाम का सहारा लेकर हमला करने आया बल्लोमाजरा निवासी सुखविंदर सिंह छिंदी अपने ही बनाए जाल में फंस गया। उसने जो सोशल मीडिया पर परमिंदर सिंह सोहाना की पगड़ी को लेकर बातें बोली उसी वीडियो के आधार पर सोहाना थाना पुलिस ने बल्लोमाजरा निवासी सुखविंदर सिंह छिंदी, उसके साथी छज्जू माजरा निवासी जगतार सिंह बिल्ला, बल्लोमाजरा निवासी हरप्रीत सिंह और बलजिंदर सिंह गोलू के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 452, 323, 294, 295ए, 506 और 34 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया।

अभी तक इस मामले में किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। यह एफआईआर आजाद गुट के परमिंदर सिंह सोहाना के बयान पर सोमवार देर रात दर्ज की गई है। एसएचओ सोहाना इंस्पेक्टर भगवंत सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता सोहाना ने उनको एक वीडियो दी थी। जिसमें छिंदी उनकी पगड़ी को लेकर अपशब्द बोल रहा है। इस वीडियो के आधार पर और हमले को लेकर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कुलवंत सिंह आजाद गुट के परमिंदर सिंह सोहाना ने बताया कि रविवार दोपहर 1 बजे जब आजाद गुट निगम चुनाव को लेकर सेक्टर-79 के ऑफिस गया तो वहां कुछ देर बाद चारों हमलावर जिनमें छिंदी के हाथों में तलवार और अन्य तीनो के हाथो में डंडे थे ललकारे मारते हुए पहुंच गए।

छिंदी उसको कहने लगा कि तूने 2013 में उसको मोहाली के ट्रक यूनियन प्रधान पद से उतरवाया था, आज वह उसको जान से मार देगा। शोर सुनकर ऑफिस में बैठे पूर्व मेयर कुलवंत सिंह व ऑफिस ब्वॉय रोहित भी बाहर आकर उसको हमलावरों से छुड़वाने लगे।

आरोपी छिंदी व उसके साथियों ने रोहित को मारपीट कर उसको जख्मी कर दिया। कुलवंत सिंह को भी गालियां निकाली और उसको गालियां व धमकियां देते हुए उसकी दस्तार उतार कर बेअदबी की और मारपीट भी की। सभी हमलावर उसको धमकाते हुए वहां से उसकी दस्तार लेकर फरार हो गए।

उम्मीदवारों व दफ्तरों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करे चुनाव आयोग...

आजाद गुट के सेक्टर-79 स्थित दफ्तर में हमलावरों की ओर से हमला किए जाने के बाद पुलिस इस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई हैं। लेकिन वहीं दूसरी ओर आजाद गुट के नेताओं की ओर से उम्मीदवारों और उनके दफ्तरों के सुरक्षा प्रबंधों को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए चुनाव आयोग से मांग की गई है।

इसको लेकर आजाद गुट के नेता फुलराज सिंह, आरपी शर्मा, इंद्रजीत सिंह खोखर, सुरिंदर सिंह रोड़ा, उमा शर्मा, गुरमीत कौर और अन्य नेताओं ने चुनाव आयोग से मांग की है कि चुनाव के चलते चुनाव आयोग को जल्द से जल्द शहर में सभी लोगों के लाइसेंसी हथियार थानों में जमा करवाने चाहिए।

वीडियो में छिंदी बोल रहा- परमिंदर की दस्तार उतार कर ले जा रहा है...
इस घटना के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुई। जिसमें छिंदी हाथों में पीले रंग की दस्तार पकड़ कर अपशब्द बोल रहा था और दस्तार वापस लेने के लिए सोहाना को ललकार रहा था। इस वीडियो के बारे छिंदी ने गत दिवस बताया था कि वह झगड़े में नहीं था। बकायदा उसकी यह वीडियो विरोधियों ने एडिट कर वायरल की है ताकि उसको झूठे केस में फंसा सके।

कुलवंत गुट से आजाद परमिंदर सिंह सोहाना की शिकायत पर छिंदी और उसके 3 साथियों के साथ आईपीसी की धारा 452, 323, 294, 295ए, 506 और 34 आईपीसी के तहत सुखविंदर सिंह छिंदी, हरप्रीत सिंह हैप्पी, जगतार सिंह बिल्ला और बलजिंदर सिंह गोलू के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है, लेकिन अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। इस हमले में किसानों के प्रदर्शन का रंग देने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन किसानों से जुड़ी कोई बात नहीं है। भगवंत सिंह, एसएचओ सोहाना

