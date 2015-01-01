पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युत परेशानी:कल 11 केवी फीडरों की बिजली सप्लाई बंद रहेगी

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
पावरकाॅम के खरड़ स्थित 220 केवी ग्रिड की जरूरी मरम्मत कार्यों के चलते 12 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक बिजली की सप्लाई बंद रहेगी। जिस कारण इस सब स्टेशन के अंतर्गत चलते 11 केवी दशमेश नगर, केटी एम, माॅडल टाउन फीडरों की सप्लाई बंद रहेगी।

बिजली की सप्लाई बंद रहने के कारण दशमेश नगर, गुरु तेग बहादुर नगर, अमन सिटी, झुंगिया रोड, मंडेर नगर, मानव एन्क्लेव, चंडीगढ़ रोड, टाउन रोड, रामबाग रोड, पुराना शहर, मेन बाजार, दशहरा ग्राउंड, बांसा वाली चुंगी, गुग्गा माड़ी, आस्था एन्क्लेव, तरखाना मोहल्ला, सिटी हार्ट, एलआईसी काॅलोनी मुंडी खरड़ आदि क्षेत्रों में बिजली की सप्लाई प्रभावित रहेगी।

यह जानकारी उप मंडल शहरी खरड़-1 के सहायक इंजीनियर स्वर्णजीत सिंह द्वारा जारी की गई। उन्होंने लोगों से सहयोग देने की अपील की।

