रंधावा 'आप' में शामिल:रंधावा ने कहा -अकाली और कांग्रेिसयों ने आप पार्टी का दामन थामा

आम आदमी पार्टी में शामिल हुए परिवारों के लोग।

केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की गलत नीतियों के कारण आज लोग बुनियादी सहुलियतों काे तरस रहे है जबकि महंगाई ने आम जनता की कमर तोड़ दी है।यह बात आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता कुलजीत सिंह रंधावा (अध्यक्ष, पंजाब राज्य पंचायत परिषद पंजाब) ने कही। इस मौके पर लालड़ू के वार्ड नंबर 14 के दर्जन परिवारों ने आम आदमी पार्टी का दामन थामा।

इस मौके पर रंधावा ने काग्रेंस व अकाली पार्टी छोड़कर आम पार्टी से नाता जोड़ने वाले दर्जन परिवार रामकली देवी, जय सिंह, परमवीर सिंह, गुड्डी रानी, राजवीर, चरणजीत सिंह, चंपा देवी, साधु सिंह, जसवीर सिंह, तेजो देवी, गुरनाम कौर, हरेंद्र सिंह, भोली, सुनीता सहित लोगों का स्वागत किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आज जनता मौजूदा सरकार की गलत नीतियों से तंग आ चुकी है।

जनता को ना तो अकाली सरकार और ना ही मौजूदा सरकार सहुलतें उपलब्ध करवा सकी है। गांव के गरीब लोगों को घरों की कच्ची छतों का पैसा गरीबों को ना देकर राजनीतिक चहेतों को दिया गया है। ग्रामिण कोरोना महामारी के साथ-साथ बेरोजगारी और भुखमरी से भी जूझ रहे हैं और मजदूर, किसान, दुकानदार, कर्मचारी, ट्रांसपोर्टर से लेकर उद्योगपति लाचार हो कर रह गये है।

इस मौके पर गुलजार सिंह, बलजीत चंद शर्मा, जगदीप सिंह, मनोज कुमार राणा, परमजीत राणा, अजय कुमार, गुरविंदर सिंह, जोरावर सिंह, अवतार सिंह पुनसर सहित काफी सख्यां में लोग उपस्थित थे।

