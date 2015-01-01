पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:इमीग्रेशन की शिकायत पर रेड, जाली स्टैंप व सर्टिफिकेट मिले

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
फेज-1 थाना पुलिस ने उनके एरिया में इंस्टिट्यूट चलाने वाले संजय नाम के शख्स के ऑफिस में रेड की। पुलिस को वहां से 60 स्टैंप, कई यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज के जाली सर्टिफिकेट बरामद हुए। पुलिस ने इस मामले में संजय और उसके 2 साथी अभिषेक और समीर के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 420, 467, 468, 471 और 120बी के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। डीएसपी सिटी-1 गुलशेर सिंह संधू ने बताया कि पुलिस के पास आरोपी के खिलाफ एक इमीग्रेशन की शिकायत आई थी। आरोपी संजय ने अपने किसी जानकार को विदेश भेजने के नाम पर 2.50 लाख रुपए दिलवाए थे।

जब रुपेश ने अपने पैसे वापस मांगे तो उन्होंने आगे समय मांग लिया। इसी दौरान पीड़ित ने फेज एक पुलिस स्टेशन में इमीग्रेशन फ्रोड की शिकायत दे दी। इसके आधार पर ही पुलिस ने मंगलवार शाम संजय के ऑफिस में पुलिस पार्टी के साथ रेड की।

30 प्रिंटर, कंप्यूटर कब्जे में लिए...

पुलिस को कई राज्यों के लोगों के सर्टिफिकेट के लिए आए फॉर्म मिले। कई कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटीज की बैक डेट में साइन किए हुए दस्तावेज, 30 प्रिंटर और कंप्यूटर भी कब्जे मे लिए हैं ताकि इन्वेस्टिगेशन आगे बढ़ सके। बताया गया कि जाली सर्टिफिकेट के माध्यम से ये लोग एंबेसी में अपने फॉर्म भरकर लगाते थे और धोखाधड़ी करते थे।

अब आर्थिक अपराध शाखा करेगी जांच...
इससे पहले जिले में पुलिस के पास इमीग्रेशन के संबंध में जो शिकायत आती थी उसका निवारण वहीं पुलिस स्टेशन में किया जाता था। 95 फीसदी मामले ऐसे होते थे जिनमें पुलिस दोनों पक्षों में समझौता करवा देती थी। लेकिन अब एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह ने सभी को हिदायत दी है कि पुलिस स्टेशन में इमीग्रेशन और प्रॉपर्टी के संबंध में आने वाली शिकायतें डील नहीं करेंगे, क्योंकि यह आर्थिक अपराध शाखा का मामला है।

पैसों के लेनदेन का काम पुलिस स्टेशन में नहीं होगा, उनको पुलिस कोर्ट में भेज सकती है। एसएसपी ने बताया कि इससे पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट में भ्रष्टाचार पर नकेल कसी जा सकेगी और पीड़ित लोगों इंसाफ मिल सकेगा।

