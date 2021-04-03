पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुराना वार्ड 46, अब वार्ड 29:सीवर लाइन डालने के लिए खोदी गई सड़क की मरम्मत जल्दी करवाई जाए

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम की ओर से शहर की 50 साल पुरानी सीवर लाइन बदलने के लिए शहर की मुख्य सड़कों को खोदा गया था। फेज-11 से कुभड़ा लाइट पॉइंट तक सीवर लाइन डालने का काम पूरा कर दिया गया है। लेकिन इस एरिया में खोदी गई सड़क को अब तक नगर नगम की ओर से न तो ठीक किया गया है और न ही इसे दोबारा से ठीक करवा कर सड़क के लिए टेंडर तक लगाया गया है।

इसके चलते यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। कई लोगों को लंबा रास्ता तय करके अपनी मंजिल तक पहुंचना पड़ता है। इससे समय और पैसे की बर्बादी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें