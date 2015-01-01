पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:वार्ड नंबर 6 के निवासियों ने किसानों के हक में शुरू किया धरना प्रदर्शन

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
वार्ड नंबर 6 में धरने पर बैठे स्थानीय निवासी।

देश भी में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए कृषी बिलों के विरोध में किसानों द्वारा आंदोलन जारी है। इस आंदोलन के तहत विभिन्न राज्यों के हजारों किसानों दिल्ली बार्डर पर सड़कों पर दिन रात बैठे हुए इन बिलों को रद्द करवाने के संघर्ष कर रहे है। इसी संघर्ष को समर्थन देते हुए खरड़ में वार्ड वाइज धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू किया गया है।

जिसके तहत सबसे पहले वार्ड नंबर 6 के निवासियों ने टैंट लगाकर अपना धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू करते हुए किसानों के हम में आवाज उठाई है। इन लोगों ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार जब तक उक्त बिल रद्द नहीं करती है वह किसानों के संघर्ष में उनके साथ है। वार्ड के पूर्व पार्षद रजिंद्र सिंह नंबरदार ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा किसानों के संघर्ष को समर्थन के देते हुए वार्ड के निवासियों के सहयोग के साथ इस प्रदर्शन को शुरू किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह सरकारी कर्मचारी अपने अधिकारों के लिए कलम छोड़ हड़तालें करते है अगर उसी तर्ज पर किसानों ने कस्सी छोड़ हडताल कर दी तो देश में अकाल पड़ जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार को किसानों की मांगे मानते हुए इन धरनाें पर बैठे किसानों को उनके अधिकार लौटाने ही होंगे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ महिंद्र सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, कंवलजीत सिंह, डॉ. करमजीत कौर, कुलवंत कौर व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

