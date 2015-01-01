पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ के तहत बच्चों को बांटे गिफ्ट

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ मुहिम के तहत स्टार गलिटस इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप ने फेज-6 सिविल अस्पताल में मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर यूनिट में जाकर नवजात बच्चियों को गिफ्ट बांटे। इस सामाजिक संस्था की फाउंडर अर्शिया सेठी ने बताया कि यूएन द्वारा 3 नवंबर को गर्ल चाइल्ड डे मनाया जाता है। इसी कारण उनकी संस्था द्वारा आज फिर से सरकारी अस्पताल के मदर एंड चाइल्ड केयर यूनिट में जाकर नवजात बच्चियों को गिफ्ट बांटे गए।

समूह के संस्थापक जय प्रहराज के तत्वावधान में बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढाओ और लिंग समानता की धारणा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए अस्पताल में सभी नवजात बच्चियों का जन्मदिन मनाया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में फेज-6 सिविल हॉस्पिटल की एसएमओ डॉक्टर आरती कौर ने मुख्य अतिथि तथा आईडीबीआई बैंक चंडीगढ़ जोन के एफसीजीएम एसके महापात्र गेस्ट ऑफ ऑनर उपस्थित हुए ।

समाजसेवी संस्था की ओर से अस्पताल में जहां माताओं को बधाई दी गई वहीं नवजात बच्चियों को नए कपड़े, कंबल, खिलौने, डायपर, मिठाई, केक, गुड़िया, चॉकलेट, बर्थडे कार्ड और अन्य शिशु उत्पादों के साथ उपहार में दिए।

