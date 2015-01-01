पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रशर की भरमार:ब्लॉक माजरी में बिना मंजूरी चल रहे 24 स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट किए सील

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • इस एरिया में एक भी लीगल माइन नहीं, फिर भी क्रशर की भरमार

(मनोज जोशी) अवैध माइनिंग के गढ़ के रूप में मशहूर ब्लॉक माजरी में एसडीएम खरड़ हिमांशु जैन ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। इस एरिया में कुल 24 स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स -कम- क्रेशर प्लांट बंद कर दिए गए हैं। जैन ने बताया कि 8 प्लांट तो पहले ही बंद कर दिए गए थे और अब 16 और प्लांट को सील लगाकर बंद कर दिया गया है।

ब्लॉक माजरी के जो स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट बंद किए गए हैं उनके पास पर्यावरण को लेकर मंजूरी नहीं थी या उनकी मंजूरी खत्म हो चुकी थी इसलिए इन सभी को मंजूरी आने तक के लिए बंद कर दिया गया। प्रशासन और एन्वायर्नमेंट विभाग की ओर से चलाए गए जॉइंट अभियान के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। इस एरिया में एक भी सरकारी लीगल माइन नहीं है।

फिर भी इस एरिया में स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट और क्रशर की भरमार है जो अपने आप में कई सवाल खड़े कर रही है। पुलिस और प्रशासन के लिए भी यह एरिया पिछले कई साल से चुनौती बना हुआ है। पहले भी बहुत बार ऐसी ही कार्रवाई की गई थी, लेकिन राजनीतिक प्रभाव का यह एरिया हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में रहा।

ये स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट्स किए सील...

  • मांगट एंड मावी स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट अभीपुर।
  • जय माता स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट लुवानगढ़।
  • बाबा न्यू बुद्धास स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट हरनामपुरा।
  • मोहाली स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट सैनी माजरा।
  • ढिल्लों स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट सलेमपुर खुर्द।
  • कौशल स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट खिजराबाद।
  • जे डॉट सी डॉट ओ प्राइवेट लिमिटेड बाबा बुद्ध दास स्टोन क्रशर खिजराबाद।
  • जसपाल स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट लूवानगढ़।
  • गोरखनाथ स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट कुबाहेडी।
  • सहज स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियांपुर चंगर।
  • सचखंड स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियांपुर चंगर।
  • स्टार 2 स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियांपुर चंगर।
  • कुबेर स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट कुबाहेडी।
  • कैप्टन स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट अभीपुर।
  • हरनामपुरा स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट हरनामपुरा।
  • गुरनूर इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड सयामीपुर।

यह स्क्रीन प्लांट पहले से ही बंद...

  • चंडीगढ़ स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मानकपुर शरीफ।
  • दशमेश क्रेशर खिजराबाद।
  • गुरतेज स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियांपुर चंगर।
  • सरपंच स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट।
  • बाबा जोरावर स्टोन क्रेशर एंड स्क्रीनिंग प्लाट लूवानगढ़।
  • बाबा शेर सिंह स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियापुर चंगर।
  • पंजाब स्क्रीनिंग प्लाट कुबाहेड़ी।
  • चढ़दी कला स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट कुबाहेड़ी।
  • आर एस ट्रेडिंग कंपनी हरनामपुरा।
  • मावी स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियांपुर चंगर ।
  • बंसल स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट मियांपुर चंगर ।
  • बी एस स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट सैनी माजरा।
  • माइनिंग रोकने के लिए सिसवां टी पॉइंट चौराहे पर प्रशासन ने लगाए स्पेशल कैमरे

(विनीत राणा) माजरी एरिया में होने वाली अवैध माइनिंग पर नजर रखने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से उस एरिया में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जा रहे हैं। प्रशासन की तरफ से इसका काम सिसवा टी-पॉइंट चौराहे से शुरू कर दिया गया है। इस चौराहे पर लगे ट्रैफिक लाइट पोल के सहारे सीसीटीवी लगा दिए गए हैं।

इसकी रिकॉर्डिंग वहीं पास बने ट्रैफिक बीट बॉक्स में है और उसके साथ इसका डायरेक्ट कनेक्शन डीसी ऑफिस में भी कंट्रोल रूम के माध्यम से बनाया गया है। इस चौराहे पर होने वाली हर हरकत को अब डीसी ऑफिस में बने कंट्रोल रूम में बैठकर देखा जा सकता है।

यहां पर तैनात ट्रैफिक मुलाजिमों के अनुसार करीब 1 महीने पहले ही प्रशासन की ओर से इस पूरे पॉइंट पर 16 कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। जिसका कंट्रोल रूम डीसी ऑफिस में स्थापित किया गया है। ट्रैफिक मुलाजिमों ने बताया कि इस चौराहा के साथ-साथ कुराली और बद्दी मार्ग पर भी कैमरे लगाने का काम शुरू होने वाला है।

एक सीएम की कोठी और दूसरा सीएम के रिजॉर्ट को जाता है रास्ता...

बद्दी सिसवां मार्ग इसलिए भी जरूरी है क्योंकि यह न्यू चंडीगढ़ को जोड़ता है। दूसरा यहां से हिमाचल में प्रवेश होने का भी रास्ता है। तीसरा यहां पर पूर्व सीएम प्रकाश सिंह बादल के बेटे डिप्टी सीएम सुखबीर सिंह बादल का सुखविला रिजॉर्ट है और इसके साथ ही मौजूदा सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की कोठी को भी यहीं से होकर रास्ता जाता है।

पंजाब सरकार आजकल इसी कोठी से चल रही है। इसलिए यहां पर हर समय पंजाब के अफसरों का आना-जाना लगा रहता है। इस सब को देखते हुए इस मार्ग पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाना बहुत जरूरी था।

माइनिंग का गढ़ रहा है माजरी ब्लॉक...

कुराली से लेकर सिसवां और सिसवां से लेकर बद्दी का मार्ग हर प्रकार से अहम हैं। मोहाली जिले का माजरी ब्लॉक पहले ही माइनिंग के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। इसलिए यहां के आसपास के गांवों में रात के समय माइनिंग माफिया अवैध खनन का काम कर आने-जाने का काम करते हैं और इस मार्ग से और कौन-कौन गुजरता।

इसके लिए इस पूरे मार्ग पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगने बहुत जरूरत है जिसका काम शुरू हो गया है। पहले चरण में सिसवा चौराहे पर हाई डेफिनेशन के 16 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं जिनका सीधा कंट्रोल रूम यहां से कई किलोमीटर दूर डीसी ऑफिस में बनाया गया है। ट्रैफिक मुलाजिमों के अनुसार सुषमा चौराहे के नीचे बीट बॉक्स नया गया है।

अफसरों का आना जाना लगा रहता है इस मार्ग से...

क्योंकि यही मार्ग आगे सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की कोठी को जाता है तो सरकारी काम के लिए कोठी में अफसरों का आना जाना लगा रहता है। सीएम की कोठी पहुंचने के लिए सिसवा चौराहे से होकर जाना पड़ता है इसलिए प्रशासन ने इसको पहले चयनित कर यहां पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाने का काम किया है।

सीएम का निवास स्थान होने के कारण यहां पर पंजाब भर से अन्य पार्टी के लोग या अन्य जत्थेबंदियां धरने प्रदर्शन करते रहते हैं इसलिए उन पर नजर रखने के लिए भी कैमरा का प्रयोग किया जाता है।

