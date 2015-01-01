पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा की तैयारी:जीरकपुर की सुरक्षा के लिए अब अलग से डीएसपी तैनात किए

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
मोहाली जिले में पुलिस द्वारा क्राइम को रोकने के लिए पुलिस स्टेशन पर डीएसपी की तैनाती की जा रही है, जिसके तहत अब जीरकपुर के लिए अलग से डीएसपी तैनात किया गया है। इससे पहले न्यू चंडीगढ़ के लिए अलग से डीएसपी की पोस्ट क्रिएट की गई थी। जीरकपुर पहले डेराबस्सी सबडिवीजन के डीएसपी के अंतर्गत आता था।

लेकिन अब जीरकपुर के लिए अलग से डीएसपी अमरोज़ सिंह को जीरकपुर का पहला डीएसपी लगाया गया है। इससे पहले खरड़ सबडिवीजन के न्यू चंडीगढ़ के लिए भी अलग से डीएसपी की पोस्ट करीब 1 वर्ष पहले क्रिएट की गई थी ताकि न्यू चंडीगढ़ एरिया की सुरक्षा को और दुरुस्त किया जा सके क्योंकि इस एरिया में सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का महिंद्रा बाग फार्म हाउस है जहां से आजकल सरकार चल रही है।

डीएसपी जीरकपुर के अंतर्गत तीन थाने आएंगे जिसमें जीरकपुर, ढकोली तथा एयरपोर्ट पुलिस स्टेशन शामिल है। इन तीनों थानों को फिलहाल डीएसपी एयरपोर्ट थाने में ही बैठकर देखेंगे। जब जीरकपुर का नया थाना बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा तो डीएसपी उस इमारत में बैठेंगे।

अब हर सब डिविजन में दो डीएसपी...

मोहाली जिले की तीन सबडिवीजन खरड़, मोहाली तथा डेराबस्सी में पहले एक डीएसपी तैनात किया जाता था जो पूरे सब डिवीजन को देखता था, लेकिन सबसे पहले मोहाली सब डिवीजन के लिए डीएसपी सिटी 1 तथा डीएसपी सिटी 2 की तैनाती करीब दो दशक पहले की गई थी। खरड़ सब डिविजन के अंतर्गत आने वाले मुल्लांपुर न्यू चंडीगढ़ के लिए दूसरा डीएसपी न्यू चंडीगढ़ में तैनात किया गया।

इसे डीएसपी खरड़ 2 का नाम दिया गया यह डीएसपी फिलहाल मुल्लांपुर में बैठ रहे हैं और इनके लिए भी नई इमारत बनाई जा रही है। इसी प्रकार डेराबस्सी डिवीजन का हिस्सा जीरकपुर था जिसे डीएसपी डेराबस्सी देखते थे, लेकिन अब यहां पर भी दूसरे डीएसपी की तैनाती कर दी गई है, जिससे लोगों को और ज्यादा सुविधा रहेगी।

जीरकपुर एक ऐसा मोहाली जिले का एरिया है जहां पर पिछले दो दशकों में आबादी बहुत बढ़ गई है और यहां पर लोगों की सुविधा के लिए पुलिस अधिकारी की मांग लंबे समय से उठ रही थी, ताकि इस अकेले शहर की व्यवस्था

